George Clooney Reveals That Wife Amal Doesn’t Have a Stylist—Which Makes Her Somehow Even More Fantastic

We talk extensively about Amal Clooney’s fashion—if we had it our way, we’d write about every look she wears publicly (and sometimes do)—but it’s rare we hear her husband, George Clooney, discuss it. But that he did on the red carpet last night for the L.A. premiere of his new film, The Boys in the Boat, where he stood alongside Amal, dazzling in lemon yellow Atelier Versace that was a masterclass in dopamine dressing. (She paired the gown with Cartier jewels.)

“I’ll put on an outfit, and she’ll come downstairs, and I’m embarrassed,” he said, per Access . “You know, my wife doesn’t have a stylist. She does it all on her own.”

George continued to gush about his wife to Entertainment Tonight , telling the outlet “She cleans up,” in perhaps the understatement of the year. “I’m always embarrassed because I’m wearing something that I’ve worn, like, 1,000 times,” he said.

Amal’s citrus Versace look was an A-line gown with a geometric sweetheart neckline and a boning effect on the bodice; the boning was met by the flowing skirt that she paired with a black, white, and metallic embellished clutch, People reports. W reports that, though the dress was custom made, it was inspired by a similar look that debuted for the brand’s spring/summer 1993 collection. The outlet reports that Amal’s version features a slightly longer, floor-length skirt than the runway iteration, as well as a cinched corset bodice and plunging neckline. In a sea of winter white, Amal’s colorful looks as of late—gold and bronze sequins, seasonal red, and now, this dreamy yellow—make her stand out even more than she already does. (Amal could wear a paper bag and make it look chic.)

A longtime leading man, George joked that he feels “slighted” by the attention paid to Amal, who, in addition to being fashion-forward and stunningly beautiful, is a brilliant human rights attorney: “My entire career has been reduced to a plus-one now,” he joked. “I did one of those Women in Film things a couple years ago, and I had to introduce myself as ‘Amal Clooney’s husband’ because, honestly, I was dead otherwise.”

George further quipped, after being asked if Amal had any say in The Boys in the Boat, that “I didn’t want to say it, but now that you brought it up, she directed the film,” he said. “The flair, the British flair.” (Amal is both Lebanese and British.)

It was, in fact, George that directed The Boys in the Boat, which follows the University of Washington’s rowing team that is thrown into the limelight as they compete at the 1936 Olympics. “This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world,” an official synopsis of the movie reads. It hits theaters on Christmas Day.