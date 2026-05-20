Every Book to Buy Today to Read Over Memorial Day Weekend

Don't forget to add a good page-turner to your packing list.

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a collage of recent hit 2026 books worth reading over memorial day weekend including famesick yesteryear strangers and more
(Image credit: Various publishers)

Forget portable fans, sunscreen, and white jeans: The No. 1 thing on our Memorial Day weekend shopping list? Books! We’ve got our hearts set on three days of bliss, A.K.A. an entire holiday spent making a serious dent in our TBR list.

This spring, a handful of novels and memoirs have hit shelves that we can't wait to pick up as we jetset off for our first summer travels or settle in for our staycation. From celebrity-penned literary hits to long-awaited follow-ups from bestselling authors, there are more than a few page-turners worth adding to your cart, grabbing at the airport before you board, or nabbing at your local bookstore. They've even got the #BookTok and celebrity book club stamp of approval.

Whether you’re planning to lay low at home and read to your heart’s content or need a good beach read for your destination (or more likely, the plane), we’ve got you covered. Below, find every book you should buy today for Memorial Day weekend and beyond.

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Nicole Briese
Nicole Briese

Nicole Briese is a Florida-based editor, writer and content creator who has been writing about all things culture-related since the O.G. Gossip Girl was still on the air. (Read: A lifetime ago.) She is a regular contributor to Marie Claire, covering books, films, and TV shows. In her spare time, when she's not obsessing over her cat, she's devouring all things fashion, beauty, and shopping-related. Check out her blog at Nicolebjean.com