Every Book to Buy Today to Read Over Memorial Day Weekend

Forget portable fans , sunscreen, and white jeans : The No. 1 thing on our Memorial Day weekend shopping list? Books! We’ve got our hearts set on three days of bliss, A.K.A. an entire holiday spent making a serious dent in our TBR list.

This spring, a handful of novels and memoirs have hit shelves that we can't wait to pick up as we jetset off for our first summer travels or settle in for our staycation. From celebrity-penned literary hits to long-awaited follow-ups from bestselling authors, there are more than a few page-turners worth adding to your cart, grabbing at the airport before you board, or nabbing at your local bookstore. They've even got the #BookTok and celebrity book club stamp of approval.

Whether you’re planning to lay low at home and read to your heart’s content or need a good beach read for your destination (or more likely, the plane), we’ve got you covered. Below, find every book you should buy today for Memorial Day weekend and beyond.

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New favorite author? There’s a good chance they’re already on our radar. From a writer’s first signs of success on #Booktok to buzzy literary scenes and beyond, we’ve got our ears to the ground (and our noses in their books). Want sneak peeks of their soon-to-be best-sellers? Got ‘em. Full catalog rankings galore? Yep. All the scoop on the inevitable adaptations ? Most definitely. In short? We’re the book people—reading’s kind of what we do.

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