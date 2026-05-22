Victoria's Secret selected the perfect supermodel to show contestants at the nationwide VS Fashion Show casting calls how it's done: Gigi Hadid, an Angel since 2015. She didn't just share top-tier modeling tips with the auditionees in Miami on May 21. She sent them home with some street style inspiration, too, in a drop-waist polka-dot skirt.

The American lingerie label took over Florida's Dadeland Mall this week, where thousands of wannabe Angels fluttered their wings down a makeshift catwalk. Hadid (and a panel of judges) applauded for every strut, but her outfit deserved the spotlight, too. Instead of channeling lingerie dressing in a Victoria's Secret bra, she gave off major cool-girl energy in an ivory vest top.

She stacked its buttons over a matching midi skirt, featuring a subtle drop-waist and a bubbled, calf-grazing hemline. It's unclear where Hadid found the polka dotted piece. But the way it flowed gracefully as she walked made it perfect for a summer day in Miami—or a turn on the catwalk. Plus, it picked up where polka-dots left off on Valentino, Elie Saab, Nina Ricci, Patou, and Cecilie Bahnsen's spring runways.

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To finish, the Guest in Residence founder coordinated the midi's black dots to pointy slingback pumps. She popped on itty-bitty hoop earrings, a yellow gold necklace stack, and got her signature VS bombshell blowout.

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The Victoria's Secret casting calls began in L.A. on May 13. Since then, only select semi-finalists have made it to the next round, where they'll compete for the chance to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and earn an exclusive contract with IMG Models.

Hadid's fellow Angel, Paloma Elsesser, surprised models at the L.A. auditions. The brand ambassador graced the Beverly Center in the capri pants trend and an ivory, crocheted mini dress-turned-top. She literally looked angelic in all-white attire. Hadid prefers her capris in denim, but Elsesser's were stark white, similar to the polka-dot pair Hailey Bieber (another VS spokesmodel) wore last year with the heeled flip-flops trend.

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The casting calls have two more stops before the door to becoming an Angel shuts. First, they'll hit Houston on May 29 and 30, before closing the chapter in Chicago on June 3 and 4. This is your sign to apply today, and if you need help picking your audition outfit, shop the Hadid-approved picks below.

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Shop Polka-Dot Skirts Inspired by Gigi Hadid

TOPICS Gigi Hadid