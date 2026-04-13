Why Queen Elizabeth Resorted to "Talking in Riddles" When Prince Philip "Was in a Mood," According to One Royal Biography
The late monarch reportedly developed "a cryptic approach" to dealing with her husband.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth were married for 73 years, making their marriage incredibly successful. While The Queen reportedly had to deal with Prince Philip's "awkward habit," she allegedly had a special way to annoy her husband when he "was in a mood."
In the royal biography, The Queen: 70 Chapters in the Life of Queen Elizabeth II, royal author Ian Lloyd revealed, "As with many couples, they agreed on the big things but squabbled on the minor ones. One former courtier told biographer Graham Turner, 'He and The Queen have phenomenal rows' but they soon blow over, 'There's a terrific mutual tongue-lashing and then they end up the best of friends.'"
Over the course of their long marriage, Queen Elizabeth reportedly developed a special skill for dealing with her husband's alleged outbursts.Article continues below
Per Lloyd, "[H]er technique was to throw up a smokescreen when he was in a mood. By changing the subject or talking in riddles, she confused him and threw him off guard, as he preferred straightforward arguing to such a cryptic approach."
The royal author continued, "Among those they trust, The Queen was often able to poke fun at her husband, whether he was there or not."
Another royal source suggested that The Queen would become exceedingly stubborn on occasion, too.
According to Lloyd, one source remembered a trip on the Royal Yacht Britannia, during which "The Queen declared, 'I'm not going to come out of my cabin until he's in a better temper. I'm going to sit here on my bed until he's better.'"
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Judging by Lloyd's biography, Queen Elizabeth could hold her own with Prince Philip, regardless of whatever mood he was in.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.