Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth were married for 73 years, making their marriage incredibly successful. While The Queen reportedly had to deal with Prince Philip's "awkward habit," she allegedly had a special way to annoy her husband when he "was in a mood."

In the royal biography, The Queen: 70 Chapters in the Life of Queen Elizabeth II, royal author Ian Lloyd revealed, "As with many couples, they agreed on the big things but squabbled on the minor ones. One former courtier told biographer Graham Turner, 'He and The Queen have phenomenal rows' but they soon blow over, 'There's a terrific mutual tongue-lashing and then they end up the best of friends.'"

Over the course of their long marriage, Queen Elizabeth reportedly developed a special skill for dealing with her husband's alleged outbursts.

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"Her technique was to throw up a smokescreen when he was in a mood." (Image credit: Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

Per Lloyd, "[H]er technique was to throw up a smokescreen when he was in a mood. By changing the subject or talking in riddles, she confused him and threw him off guard, as he preferred straightforward arguing to such a cryptic approach."

The royal author continued, "Among those they trust, The Queen was often able to poke fun at her husband, whether he was there or not."

"The Queen was often able to poke fun at her husband, whether he was there or not." (Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Another royal source suggested that The Queen would become exceedingly stubborn on occasion, too.

According to Lloyd, one source remembered a trip on the Royal Yacht Britannia, during which "The Queen declared, 'I'm not going to come out of my cabin until he's in a better temper. I'm going to sit here on my bed until he's better.'"

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Judging by Lloyd's biography, Queen Elizabeth could hold her own with Prince Philip, regardless of whatever mood he was in.