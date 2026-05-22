Mike Tindall Jokes About Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding Behavior Back “When He Was Fun”

It’s not often that members of the Royal Family publicly bring up Prince Harry or Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, but Mike Tindall made a rare comment about some of his wife’s family members while attending the Hay Literary Festival in Wales this week.

The “Good, The Bad and The Rugby” podcaster—who married Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, in 2011—attended the event with his co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne. During their live conversation, the trio, who are all former professional rugby players, reminisced on Mike and Zara’s royal wedding.

According to Hello! magazine , Mike noted that he was shocked that Haskell, in particular, hadn’t humiliated himself at the wedding. “A lot of other people managed that way better than you—[like] Harry, when he was fun,” he quipped.

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Zara and Mike Tindall are pictured on their July 30, 2011 wedding day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry is pictured boarding the Royal Yacht Britannia for his cousin's pre-wedding party in Edinburgh. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former England rugby player didn’t elaborate on what kind of antics Harry got up to at his wedding reception, which was held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh following a ceremony at Canongate Kirk.

The Tindalls are not known to be close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their move to California. They do, however, spend time with Prince William and his family, with Princess Charlotte and Mike and Zara's daughter, Mia Tindall, dubbed as being “double trouble.”

In addition to referencing Prince Harry, Mike also made a comment about the former Duke of York. When Payne made a joke about his friend having a “bedroom at Buckingham Palace,” Mike quipped, “Opposite end to Andrew though.”

Per Hello! , the remark was made before Thames Valley police issued an update about their investigation on Andrew, who was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February. Detectives said they're looking into potential sexual offenses after the BBC reported that Jeffrey Epstein allegedly sent a woman in her twenties to Windsor to have sex with Andrew in 2010.