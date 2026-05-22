Prince William Shares Why He’s Always “Fighting to Get Past” Kate in Their Bedroom

Princess Kate has just returned from a successful solo trip to Italy, and Prince William shared how “very proud” he was of his wife in a new interview on the “Heart Breakfast” radio program in the U.K. The Princess of Wales visited Reggio Emilia, Italy to meet with educators and children in her quest to promote early childhood development—and William said she’s especially dedicated to one aspect of the job.

"She's been amazing. She's been through so much in the last couple of years, particularly,” the Prince of Wales said of Kate, who hadn’t made an overseas working visit since her 2024 cancer diagnosis. “And yeah, she'd been looking forward to the Italian trip a lot. And so I'm really glad it went really well.”

The Princess of Wales is particularly interested in how the Reggio Emilia method of education impacts children and overall outcomes, and William said his wife is so dedicated to her work with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood that it’s taken over their bedroom.

Latest Videos From

The Princess of Wales plays with children as she visits Remida, il Centro di Riciclaggio Creativo in Reggio Emilia, Italy on May 14. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“She wanted to go and do lots of research,” the Prince of Wales told Heart Radio. “She spends, God knows how much time now, looking through all the paperwork. She's a proper pro on early years. Most evenings I’m fighting to get past in the bedroom, what paperwork that she's got lined up, ready to read.”

During her trip, Princess Kate was welcomed by thousands of fans who waited outside for hours to catch a glimpse of the royal. She even brushed off her Italian language skills from her time studying abroad in Florence, which William said took him by surprise.

“I had no idea she spoke Italian,” Heart co-host Amanda Holden said, with William quipping, “I didn’t actually either! She must’ve dusted that off.”

Princess Kate speakes Italian to students in Reggio Emilia, Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the end of the day, the Prince of Wales said he was “so pleased it went well for her,” adding that Kate “came back buzzing.” As for other overseas visits, Prince William said there will be more in the works, but Kate was “edging herself back into doing more and more of those trips” while prioritizing her health.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Away trips like that take a lot out of you,” he said, explaining that the Royal Family has to “balance that” and ensure that the Princess of Wales is “okay and rested, but yes, she's in good form.”