I never feel more indecisive than I do when I'm deciding on a color or design at the nail salon. (If I had to guess, I'd say that it's probably just my Libra rising at work.) But Tracee Ellis Ross just presented me with an idea I'd never even considered before: wearing several colors on my nails when I can't fathom picking just one.

Earlier this week, the Black-ish alum attended a private dinner hosted by the Calvin Klein Collection and Maxfield in Los Angeles. She was pictured at the event wearing an all-white outfit that featured a long-sleeve, linen blouse, a midi skirt, and flats, but she added a pop of color by throwing in a red clutch. She also added some color to her outfit with her manicure for the night.

Per a photo shared to Instagram via her manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, Ross wore long, oval nails that were painted with a blend of neutral colors like caramel brown, milky white, and black on one hand, and brighter colors like yellow and lavender on the other. One finger even featured a metallic chrome shade.

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Ross might actually be onto something with the mismatched manicure look. If you can recall, mix-n-match nail designs were predicted to be a huge nail trend for spring, and with summer approaching, the trend doesn't seem to be dying down. Sundays Studio founder, Amy Ling Lin, previously told MC that wearing different nail polish shades on each color "allows for self-expression," adding that the trend itself "reflects individuality and creativity, encouraging clients to explore color in a curated way.”

Ross added a lot of neutral colors to her manicure, but the great thing about mismatched nails is that there's no rulebook, so you can get creative and combine whichever colors you want. Read ahead to shop the perfect nail polishes to get the look.

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