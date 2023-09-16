Halle Berry is Not Happy with Drake Right Now

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Halle Berry is none too pleased with Drake right now, who used a photo of the Academy Award-winning actress getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards to promote his new single, “Slime You Out”—and Berry is calling the rapper out.
Berry first took to Instagram to post “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy…Even if you’re a woman!”
Then, after a fan commented on the post asking what Berry thought about Drake using the aforementioned photo for his new single with Sza, Berry replied “Didn’t get my permission. That’s not cool. I thought better of him! Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you…you have to be the bigger person and move on!”
Drake used the image of Berry as cover art for the new song. Per Page Six, Drake’s newest single is a track off of his upcoming album, For All the Dogs, which will be out on October 6.
