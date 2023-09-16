Halle Berry is Not Happy with Drake Right Now

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Halle Berry is none too pleased with Drake right now, who used a photo of the Academy Award-winning actress getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards to promote his new single, “Slime You Out”—and Berry is calling the rapper out.

(Image credit: Getty Images )

Berry first took to Instagram to post “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy…Even if you’re a woman!”

Then, after a fan commented on the post asking what Berry thought about Drake using the aforementioned photo for his new single with Sza, Berry replied “Didn’t get my permission. That’s not cool. I thought better of him! Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you…you have to be the bigger person and move on!”

(Image credit: Future)