Halle Berry is Not Happy with Drake Right Now

Can’t say we blame her.

Halle Berry at an event
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Halle Berry is none too pleased with Drake right now, who used a photo of the Academy Award-winning actress getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards to promote his new single, “Slime You Out”—and Berry is calling the rapper out.

Halle Berry close up

(Image credit: Getty Images )

Berry first took to Instagram to post “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy…Even if you’re a woman!”

Then, after a fan commented on the post asking what Berry thought about Drake using the aforementioned photo for his new single with Sza, Berry replied “Didn’t get my permission. That’s not cool. I thought better of him! Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you…you have to be the bigger person and move on!”

Drake

(Image credit: Future)

Drake used the image of Berry as cover art for the new song. Per Page Six, Drake’s newest single is a track off of his upcoming album, For All the Dogs, which will be out on October 6.

Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸