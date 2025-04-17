Serena Williams Avoided Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl for One Important Reason

The 2025 Super Bowl was a big day for... well, for the players on the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, but also for Taylor Swift and Serena Williams. Swift was at the game rooting for her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Williams made a surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, crip walking to his song "Not Like Us". Williams' daughter, Olympia, was also at the event and was after one thing: a Taylor Swift autograph. Unfortunately for the seven-year-old, her mother had a good reason to decide it wasn't the time or the place.

Williams was just named one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2025 by Time, and in a profile of her for the magazine, she talked about her experience at the Super Bowl, including avoiding Swift.

At first, Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian, and Olympia waited near Swift's suite to see if they could catch her.

"I’m such a mom. I was ready to go in here myself and be like, 'Taylor, come get this girl,'" the tennis champion said. But, she decided to give Swift some space, because the Chiefs were losing. (The Eagles ending up winning the game 40-22.)

"It’s hard when your team is losing," Williams told Time. "I totally get it." There are few people who could possibly "get it" as much as Williams does. She's one of the greatest athletes of all time and has experienced the highs and lows of competing countless times.

Taylor Swift and Serena Williams on stage during Swift's 1989 World Tour in London in June 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the article, Williams also talked about criticism she received for her appearance at the Super Bowl, both for crip walking and for appearing to diss her ex Drake by performing with Lamar. (She says she wasn't).

"My husband and I, we’re so in a different space," Williams said. "We’re so connected, we’re so in love, we’re just, like, trying to get our daughter Taylor Swift autographs. And nothing else."

Williams will likely be able to get Olympia that autograph one day, because she and Swift have a connection that goes back years. In 2015, Williams appeared on stage during one of Swift's concerts in London. The following year, they were photographed during a night out together.

When Swift was booed by Eagles fans at the Super Bowl, Williams stood up for her. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!"

In the Time profile, Williams also commented on the situation. Why would you boo her?" she said. "That’s so mean. That’s just awful."