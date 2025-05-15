With every Cannes Film Festival, a new red carpet darling emerges. Most years, that person is Bella Hadid, but back in 2006, Halle Berry was the event's designated fashion vixen.

That year, the actor attended screenings and photo calls for her film X-Men: The Last Stand. She wore a lingerie-inspired little black dress that featured a corset bodice and lacy cut-outs on the skirt.

It was one of two looks she debuted that year (the other being a embellished taupe gown), but it certainly left its mark. Because more than 21 years later, Berry is continuing the aesthetic at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival—and she looks better than ever.

Halle Berry wore a black lace dress at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Berry has been hard at work at this year's Film Festival, already doubling her fashion output out from years past. So far, she's churned out five different looks since the event's May 13 start date.

The majority of her red carpet ensembles play into the theme she started in 2006: chic, all-black looks with just a touch of boudoir. The most recent, though, is directly inspired by her outfit from decades ago—whether intentionally or not.

On May 15, Berry wore a two-piece suit covered in black sequins. Channeling her '06 'fit, she layered the co-ord over a lace teddy for that same lingerie-inspired vibe. Like before, she styled it with pointed-toe pumps, adding a quilted leather bag and sunglasses to finish.

More than 20 years later, she wore a similar outfit at the 2025 festival. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Prior to this, Berry debuted several more looks that played into a similar theme. The day before, she slipped into a strapless black gown designed by Celia Kritharioti. The number had a massive high-low bubble skirt printed with baby pink gingham.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Halle Berry walked the Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the days prior, the star attended several other Cannes photo calls, also wearing all-black. One look included a two-piece tweed Chanel set and the other, a glitzy fringe jacket and trousers.

On May 13, she wore a tweed skirt set at a Jury photo call. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The day before, she sported a fringe top with black trousers to match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All these decades later, Berry still slays an all-black outfit.