The Sussexes Have "No Plans" to See The Cambridges in the U.K., Which Seems "Odd" to One Royal Expert

Sadly, the relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry looks nowhere near fixed these days.

The two brothers used to be great friends, or at the very least appeared so, but since the Duke of Sussex decided to step down from his duties as a senior royal and move with his family to California, things haven't been the same.

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their impending visit to the U.K. in September, of course speculation is running rife amid royal fans as to whether or not they will make time to see Prince William and Kate Middleton—and of course if the Cambridges would want to see them in the first place.

"It looks unlikely they're gonna see the Cambridges," royal reporter Camilla Tominey told ITV's This Morning (via Express). "Maybe they'll pop in on the Queen."

She continued, "So I think they've got an event in Manchester, they've then got an event in Germany to mark the next Invictus Games in 2023, and then they're coming back as well for another event for charity.

"And in all that time, I mean, we've reported this morning in the Telegraph that there's no plans to see William and Kate."

For Tominey, it's a sad state of affairs. "I suppose that seems odd, because they came over for the Platinum Jubilee, there was apparently no interaction between both couples—I appreciate it was a very busy weekend—the cousins didn't get to see each other, which I suppose people just find a bit depressing, because once close brothers are now, Harry himself said, on very different paths," she concluded.

I agree. I hope the brothers and their families can sort things out sooner rather than later.