The Sussexes Have "No Plans" to See The Cambridges in the U.K., Which Seems "Odd" to One Royal Expert

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Sadly, the relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry looks nowhere near fixed these days.
The two brothers used to be great friends, or at the very least appeared so, but since the Duke of Sussex decided to step down from his duties as a senior royal and move with his family to California, things haven't been the same.
Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their impending visit to the U.K. in September, of course speculation is running rife amid royal fans as to whether or not they will make time to see Prince William and Kate Middleton—and of course if the Cambridges would want to see them in the first place.
"It looks unlikely they're gonna see the Cambridges," royal reporter Camilla Tominey told ITV's This Morning (via Express). "Maybe they'll pop in on the Queen."
She continued, "So I think they've got an event in Manchester, they've then got an event in Germany to mark the next Invictus Games in 2023, and then they're coming back as well for another event for charity.
"And in all that time, I mean, we've reported this morning in the Telegraph that there's no plans to see William and Kate."
For Tominey, it's a sad state of affairs. "I suppose that seems odd, because they came over for the Platinum Jubilee, there was apparently no interaction between both couples—I appreciate it was a very busy weekend—the cousins didn't get to see each other, which I suppose people just find a bit depressing, because once close brothers are now, Harry himself said, on very different paths," she concluded.
I agree. I hope the brothers and their families can sort things out sooner rather than later.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kate Middleton and Roger Federer Are Teaming Up for Charity
Tennis and a good cause!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton's New Favorite Designer Revealed That There's Always a Daring Detail in Her Pieces
Ooh la la!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Cambridges Are Set to Join the Queen at Balmoral as The Sussexes Are Not Expected as Guests, According to Reports
It's the last leg of their family summer vacation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton and Roger Federer Are Teaming Up for Charity
Tennis and a good cause!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Cambridges Are Set to Join the Queen at Balmoral as The Sussexes Are Not Expected as Guests, According to Reports
It's the last leg of their family summer vacation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Appeared Anxious at the Jubilee, So What Will His and Meghan Markle's Upcoming U.K. Visit Look Like? A Body Language Expert Weighs In
Their returns to the U.K. are always fraught these days.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump on Instagram
Her caption is amazing, as per.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Return to the U.K. in September for the First Time Since the Queen's Jubilee
They're visiting charities.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Won't Have a Live-In Nanny for the First Time in Their Lives as They Move to Windsor
It will definitely be a change.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie Could Stop Being Working Royals Under King Charles, A Royal Expert Has Claimed
There's a "question mark" there.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Was "Set Up" for "Suffering" as Part of the Royal Family, Actress Denée Benton Says
Being a person of color in that environment can't have been easy.
By Iris Goldsztajn