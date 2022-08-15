Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Return to the U.K. in September for the First Time Since the Queen's Jubilee

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the U.K. and renounced their duties as senior royals, glimpses of the couple at public engagements are few and far between.

That's why royal watchers will be glad to hear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed back to England this September to visit a couple of charities, with a stop in Germany in between, the Daily Mail reports.

They will first attend the One Young World summit in Manchester on Sept. 5, which brings together young leaders from across the world who are working towards a better future. Markle is a counselor for those young people, alongside such figures as Justin Trudeau and Emma Watson.

They will then make a quick pit stop in Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games 2023 preview event, before returning to the U.K. for the WellChild Awards on Sept. 8. These awards recognize children and adults who are working to combat serious health conditions.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told the Mail, "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."

This visit will mark the first time the royal couple has visited Britain since they attended the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June. They appeared to have received a fairly frosty welcome at the time.

It's unclear whether they will be able to see the monarch during their time in her country, and there are mixed messages over whether or not they were extended an invitation to her Scottish retreat at Balmoral for the summer. However, it seems that they will not be visiting that residence this year.

Of course, Prince Harry was born in the U.K. and lived there until 2020, so it makes sense that he would miss it. But according to reports, his wife is a little nervous about his visiting the country, out of fear that it will "pull at his heartstrings" so much that he might "be lured back into the fold." If this is true, it hasn't stopped the couple from planning this upcoming visit. So.