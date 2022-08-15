Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Return to the U.K. in September for the First Time Since the Queen's Jubilee

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the U.K. and renounced their duties as senior royals, glimpses of the couple at public engagements are few and far between.
That's why royal watchers will be glad to hear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed back to England this September to visit a couple of charities, with a stop in Germany in between, the Daily Mail reports.
They will first attend the One Young World summit in Manchester on Sept. 5, which brings together young leaders from across the world who are working towards a better future. Markle is a counselor for those young people, alongside such figures as Justin Trudeau and Emma Watson.
They will then make a quick pit stop in Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games 2023 preview event, before returning to the U.K. for the WellChild Awards on Sept. 8. These awards recognize children and adults who are working to combat serious health conditions.
A spokesperson for the Sussexes told the Mail, "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."
This visit will mark the first time the royal couple has visited Britain since they attended the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June. They appeared to have received a fairly frosty welcome at the time.
It's unclear whether they will be able to see the monarch during their time in her country, and there are mixed messages over whether or not they were extended an invitation to her Scottish retreat at Balmoral for the summer. However, it seems that they will not be visiting that residence this year.
Of course, Prince Harry was born in the U.K. and lived there until 2020, so it makes sense that he would miss it. But according to reports, his wife is a little nervous about his visiting the country, out of fear that it will "pull at his heartstrings" so much that he might "be lured back into the fold." If this is true, it hasn't stopped the couple from planning this upcoming visit. So.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Won't Have a Live-In Nanny for the First Time in Their Lives as They Move to Windsor
It will definitely be a change.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen's Trick for Breaking in New Shoes
Who has time for royal blisters? Not Elizabeth!
By Alicia Lutes
-
Princess Charlotte is Learning to Draw from Lady Louise Windsor
Creating art with your cousins: is there anything better?
By Alicia Lutes
-
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Won't Have a Live-In Nanny for the First Time in Their Lives as They Move to Windsor
It will definitely be a change.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie Could Stop Being Working Royals Under King Charles, A Royal Expert Has Claimed
There's a "question mark" there.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Was "Set Up" for "Suffering" as Part of the Royal Family, Actress Denée Benton Says
Being a person of color in that environment can't have been easy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry "Will Miss the U.K. More and More" With Time, Royal Expert Projects
Richard Palmer thinks the royal doesn't look that happy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What Princess Diana Would Have Changed About the Monarchy, In Her Own Words
She felt they were too distant.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Was "Very Supportive" of Pete Davidson Seeking Out Therapy, Source Says
The now-exes seem to be on good terms.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Getting an Award for Their Support to Afghan Families
The Archewell executive director will be collecting the award.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kensington Palace Is a "Glorious Prison" for Prince William and Kate Middleton's Children, Royal Expert Says
They're always being watched there.
By Iris Goldsztajn