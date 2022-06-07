Prince William "Is Still Wary of Spending Any Time Alone With" Prince Harry, Royal Source Says
Their relationship isn't mended yet.
The rift between Prince William and Prince Harry wasn't particularly aided by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' visit to the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee.
And if that doesn't help, it's kind of hard to see what will, as the Sussexes settle back into their new life in California.
The two princes, who were incredibly close until Harry quit his royal duties to protect his and his wife's mental health, have had a reportedly fraught relationship ever since.
Although there were reports ahead of the Jubilee that the two men had reconnected over a series of video calls, one royal source is now claiming otherwise. (Although we should take such quotes with a grain of salt, we also can't deny that we didn't see the Cambridges and Sussexes interacting publicly at all during the latter's "Platty Joobs" visit.)
"Things are still fraught—William is still wary of spending any time alone with Harry as you never quite know what may be reported back afterwards," the U.K.-based source told Page Six.
So are they not "back on their old buddy terms" after all?
The Cambridges were reportedly invited to Lilibet's first birthday party in Windsor, but couldn't attend since they were scheduled to appear in Wales. But it's not exactly a snub if they didn't have a choice, right?
That said, it also sounds like the two brothers and their wives didn't spend any time together at all during the four-day weekend—but we also don't really know what went down behind closed doors.
As for whether this transatlantic trip has given Harry, Meghan and their kids a taste for spending more time in the duke's home country, royal expert Russell Myers isn't so sure.
According to OK!, Myers said on TV show Lorraine that he didn't imagine the Sussexes would come back in the "near future," citing still "raw" emotions from all parties.
I wish I could bake a cake filled with rainbows and smiles and everyone would eat and be happy...
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
