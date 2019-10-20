image
Prince Harry Just Confirmed That He and Prince William Are "On Different Paths"

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke Of Cambridge And Prince Harry Visit The Support4Grenfell Community Hub
WPA PoolGetty Images
        • In an interview for the new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Prince Harry admitted that he and his older brother, Prince William, have been going through a rough patch.
          • Still, Harry says that he and William will always be there for each other and love each other, no matter what.

            Fab Four feud conspiracy theorists...might have actually been kind of right.

            In a new interview for their documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired on ITV in the UK tonight, Prince Harry confirmed that he and his brother, Prince William, are, in fact, in the midst of a rough patch in their relationship.

            "Part of this role and part of this job and this family being under the pressure that it’s under … stuff happens," he told ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby. "But look we’re brothers. We’ll always be brothers."

            Harry elaborated on the state of his relationship with William, saying:

            "We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly. The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers it’s just as I said, you have good days, you have bad days."

            Here's hoping that there are more good days that bad days in the future for Will and Harry.

            Harry & Meghan: An African Journey airs in the U.S. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10 p.m. ET, on ABC.

            Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
            Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
