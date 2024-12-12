Princess Kate "Is a Different Person" After Cancer Battle, Says Royal Insider
"She won’t be going back to work in the same way for a long time.”
2024 has been a year of unexpected challenges for Princess Kate. After receiving a cancer diagnosis, her world was—quite understandably— turned upside down. Yet, according to sources in a new article in People, she has emerged with a renewed focus on family and a "different" outlook on life.
The Princess of Wales, 42, announced she'd been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in March, and since then, has made only a few public appearances as she's recovered from chemotherapy. In September, the princess announced she'd completed her treatments and would take on duties when she felt up to it.
“You can’t go through something like that and come out the other side unchanged,” a royal source told People of Princess Kate's health battle. “She is a different person now.”
Another source told the magazine that the royal—who has "not fully recovered"—"is focused on herself and her family right now, rightly," and will not be "rushing" to return to a full schedule of duties.
However, Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Ailsa Anderson revealed, “Each time we see her, she’s looking better and better.”
While she has kept a low profile this year, the Princess of Wales has been out and about more often over the fall, making appearances including a visit to families impacted by a tragic knife attack and a moving October meeting with Liz Hatton, a teenage cancer patient who sadly passed away in late November. She also attended two Remembrance Day events in November, took part in the Qatari state visit and enjoyed Christmas carols with her family at her Together at Christmas concert.
However, despite her recent uptick in royal engagements, sources say not to expect a return to normality just yet. Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People, “She will probably continue to be strategic about how often she appears in public, and people shouldn’t hold it against her if she is doing less next year."
The author added that Kate "will be pacing herself" and "pursue things she feels passionate about.” A royal insider agreed with the sentiment, telling the outlet, "She won’t be going back to work in the same way for a long time.”
In September, a source told the Times that King Charles—who has been battling cancer himself this year—has been "completely supportive" of Princess Kate's decision to return to duties on her own terms. "People know and understand it is a long journey to recovery," the source added.
