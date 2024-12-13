Why Kate Middleton and Prince William's Decision to "Take the Lead" Is a "Relief" For King Charles, Royal Expert Explains

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been in the spotlight throughout December, which has pleased King Charles, according to reports.

Just last week, Princess Kate hosted her annual Christmas carol concert, where she was accompanied by Prince William and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The Prince of Wales and his beard also took a solo trip to Paris for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, where he had a private conversation with Donald Trump.

In a new episode of Mail+'s "Palace Confidential," royal editor Richard Eden suggested that King Charles fully supports the Prince and Princess of Wales taking on a bigger role. "I really do feel we have had a glimpse of the future this week," Eden explained.

Singing Princess Kate's praises, Eden said her annual carol concert was "the centerpiece of the royal week." He continued, "And then we have had Prince William meeting the next president and carrying out those engagements overseas." By meeting with Trump prior to him officially being sworn in as the next president, Prince William has shown his dedication to international diplomacy.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children attend the Princess of Wales' annual Christmas carol concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Eden, William and Kate's forward-facing appearances in December have hinted at their future roles as King and Queen. "It has felt like they have taken the lead, and let's say they've done it extremely well, so it's a relief, and it shows how strong the Royal Family is for the next generation, and that's very encouraging," Eden said.

Mail on Sunday editor Charlotte Griffiths further praised Princess Kate, saying, "She's a real Queen-in-waiting I think, and she's always had such amazing poise, great fashion sense, and she's just grown into the job so well."

People magazine also suggested that the Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing for the throne, sooner rather than later, due to King Charles' cancer diagnosis. "Although The King is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment," royal author Sally Bedell Smith told the outlet. "As a result, William has been taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected."

Donald Trump and Prince William sit down for a private conversation in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While taking over from King Charles in the near future may not have been the original plan, there's apparently a sense that Kate and William are getting ready for the transition.

"There's a sense of calm before the storm," an inside source told People. "They are next in line for the biggest job of their lives, and of course, Kate's health has taken priority, but it's also allowed everyone to take a step back and figure out what's important right now."