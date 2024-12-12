Meghan Markle Masters Baby Shower Dressing in the Perfect Pink Posse Dress
Spring party inspo, delivered.
On Wednesdays, she wears pink.
Meghan Markle surprised royal fans with an unexpected Instagram appearance on Dec. 11, laughing with friends in a delightfully pink baby shower photo shared by the Duchess of Sussex's close friend Kelly McGee Zajfen.
"I love 💕 a theme. Wear Pink she said! Celebrating our sweet baby girl coming oh so soon!" Zajfen wrote. "Adore you @samanthamstone and can’t wait to meet baby Stone ✨💕She’s a lucky little girl to have a mama like you."
December might not be the time you expect to see pastel pinks and sleeveless looks, but California-based Meghan glowed in a summery linen shift dress by Australian brand Posse at the event. She looks to be mid-dance in the photo, laughing joyfully next to Zajfen, dressed in an adorable pink tweed minidress, and mom-to-be Stone.
The duchess's square-necked midi proved to be the perfect piece for a baby girl's shower, with Stone—who serves as chief membership officer at Soho House—dressed in a coordinating sleeveless pink satin dress.
A photo posted by on
Posse is a familiar brand for the Duchess of Sussex; she wore a black-and-white striped maxi dress from the brand for a dinner date with Prince Harry ahead of her birthday in August.
Along with her pretty-in-pink moment, the duchess also recently stepped out in a black strapless Oscar de la Renta gown to honor her friend Tyler Perry. And earlier this autumn, she sported her signature neutrals (namely, a Leset turtleneck and Gabriela Heart trousers) while chatting with Marie Claire and the women of The Welcome Project.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Back to her Posse look, the eco-conscious label is also a fave of celebrities like Katie Holmes and Sofia Richie. Since the brand produces limited quantities, you need to act fast when Posse releases an item, and sadly, the duchess's dress is sold out.
However, I've rounded up some similar options to get Meghan's look—and you don't even have to save them for the spring. A fuzzy cardigan and some tights will turn a pink frock into something more holiday-ready (and make you stand out among the reds and greens).
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Dua Lipa Is the Vanguard of a New Trench Trend
The pop star wore not one but two unconventional takes on the classic coat.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez Might Have Manifested Her "Rare" Engagement Ring
It's a dead-ringer for the one she sings about.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Chaotic Couples Vy for a Dream House with a Dark Past in 'No Good Deed'—Here's What to Know About the A-List Cast
If you loved 'Dead to Me,' you'll want to watch this star-studded new Netflix comedy.
By Radhika Menon Published
-
Every Time the Royal Family Broke Protocol in 2024, From Minor Rule Changes to Huge Mistakes
Meet the usual suspects: King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Is Allegedly Still "Very, Very Angry" About Royal Rift, But Kate Middleton Is Pushing For "Reconciliation"
"Never give up hope, there's always a chance."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry's "Despair" at Online Trolls "Trying to Make Trouble" For His Family Is Understandable, Says Royal Expert
"He says he is happy. I believe him."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Reveals Impressive Hidden Skill in New Netflix Documentary With Prince Harry
What can't she do?
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Eugenie Could Spend Christmas With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in California
"She has also been invited to Sandringham."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle's Fresh Manicure Says White Nails Aren't Just a Summer Trend
White nails—they're not just a summer manicure trend anymore.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Tyler Perry Makes Rare Comments About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "Beautiful Family"
"They love each other... I just want the best for them."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Sets the Record Straight About Meghan Markle Divorce Rumors
"She's in California, you're in New York—they say, 'Well, what is happening with these two, right?'"
By Amy Mackelden Published