On Wednesdays, she wears pink.

Meghan Markle surprised royal fans with an unexpected Instagram appearance on Dec. 11, laughing with friends in a delightfully pink baby shower photo shared by the Duchess of Sussex's close friend Kelly McGee Zajfen.

"I love 💕 a theme. Wear Pink she said! Celebrating our sweet baby girl coming oh so soon!" Zajfen wrote. "Adore you @samanthamstone and can’t wait to meet baby Stone ✨💕She’s a lucky little girl to have a mama like you."

December might not be the time you expect to see pastel pinks and sleeveless looks, but California-based Meghan glowed in a summery linen shift dress by Australian brand Posse at the event. She looks to be mid-dance in the photo, laughing joyfully next to Zajfen, dressed in an adorable pink tweed minidress, and mom-to-be Stone.

The duchess's square-necked midi proved to be the perfect piece for a baby girl's shower, with Stone—who serves as chief membership officer at Soho House—dressed in a coordinating sleeveless pink satin dress.

Posse is a familiar brand for the Duchess of Sussex; she wore a black-and-white striped maxi dress from the brand for a dinner date with Prince Harry ahead of her birthday in August.

Along with her pretty-in-pink moment, the duchess also recently stepped out in a black strapless Oscar de la Renta gown to honor her friend Tyler Perry. And earlier this autumn, she sported her signature neutrals (namely, a Leset turtleneck and Gabriela Heart trousers) while chatting with Marie Claire and the women of The Welcome Project.

Back to her Posse look, the eco-conscious label is also a fave of celebrities like Katie Holmes and Sofia Richie. Since the brand produces limited quantities, you need to act fast when Posse releases an item, and sadly, the duchess's dress is sold out.

However, I've rounded up some similar options to get Meghan's look—and you don't even have to save them for the spring. A fuzzy cardigan and some tights will turn a pink frock into something more holiday-ready (and make you stand out among the reds and greens).