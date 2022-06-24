Prince William Can't Recognize Prince Harry, As Relationship Reportedly Suffers Irreparable "Damage"
This is so so sad.
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship isn't getting any better.
Their bond—once thought of as essentially unbreakable—was deeply strained by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' decision to leave royal life and move to California.
Although some thought that the Sussexes' return to the U.K. for the Jubilee celebrations would help build bridges between the two brothers, it seems to have done the opposite. Harry was reportedly (and understandably) very hurt by the frosty reception he received from his family, and by the Cambridges skipping baby Lilibet's birthday party.
Now that the dust has settled, it doesn't sound like any progress is being made on reconciling the two princes—on the contrary, one anonymous insider seems to believe that their relationship has deteriorated so much it's basically "doomed" and "irreparable."
The source told Us Weekly that their relationship "hit rock bottom" after the Sussexes' Oprah interview, and that no real strides have been made since then.
The insider added that William "doesn’t know who [Harry] is anymore and the trust between them is strained." Apparently, "they’ll never recover from the damage that has been done."
Hopefully, Kate Middleton can act as enough of a "bridge" to heal some of the hurt there. Elsewhere, Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell recently claimed that the late princess, William and Harry's mother, would never have let this rift happen in the first place.
"It wouldn’t have got as bad as this if she was still here," Burrell said at the time. "She’d have banged their heads together." Let's hope for everyone's sake the two princes can sort it out.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The Supreme Court Has Struck Down Roe v. Wade
Roughly half of U.S. states have indicated they will now ban abortion.
By Jenny Hollander
-
Leaving the Shadows of Sexual Assault
As the world braces for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the act of speaking out helped victim and advocate Adrianne Wright heal her own traumas.
By Adrianne Wright
-
How Princess Diana and Duchess Camilla's Birth Charts Predicted Compatibility With Prince Charles: Astrologer
Diana and Camilla share the same sun sign.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Princess Diana and Duchess Camilla's Birth Charts Predicted Compatibility With Prince Charles: Astrologer
Diana and Camilla share the same sun sign.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Is "Frantically" Trying to Repair Princes William and Harry's Bond, Reportedly
Good for her!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William Drank Beer and Played Soccer After a Kind of Uncomfortable Portrait Unveiling
They looked uncharacteristically nervous.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Cambridges Shine in Cambridge on Official Visit to Their Dukedom
A new portrait of the couple is being unveiled.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Kate Middleton Wore White to Mark Windrush Day: Body Language Expert
It shows discretion and humility.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Know When to Show PDA—And When to Hold Back: Body Language Expert
It depends what the engagement consists of.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Acknowledged the Great Contributions of Caribbean People Who Came to the U.K. in Windrush Day Speech
He also denounced the still prevalent problem of racism in the U.K. today.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Showed Their Support to the British Caribbean Community on Windrush Day
They attended a monument unveiling.
By Iris Goldsztajn