Prince William Can't Recognize Prince Harry, As Relationship Reportedly Suffers Irreparable "Damage"

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship isn't getting any better.

Their bond—once thought of as essentially unbreakable—was deeply strained by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' decision to leave royal life and move to California.

Although some thought that the Sussexes' return to the U.K. for the Jubilee celebrations would help build bridges between the two brothers, it seems to have done the opposite. Harry was reportedly (and understandably) very hurt by the frosty reception he received from his family, and by the Cambridges skipping baby Lilibet's birthday party.

Now that the dust has settled, it doesn't sound like any progress is being made on reconciling the two princes—on the contrary, one anonymous insider seems to believe that their relationship has deteriorated so much it's basically "doomed" and "irreparable."

The source told Us Weekly that their relationship "hit rock bottom" after the Sussexes' Oprah interview, and that no real strides have been made since then.

The insider added that William "doesn’t know who [Harry] is anymore and the trust between them is strained." Apparently, "they’ll never recover from the damage that has been done."

Hopefully, Kate Middleton can act as enough of a "bridge" to heal some of the hurt there. Elsewhere, Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell recently claimed that the late princess, William and Harry's mother, would never have let this rift happen in the first place.

"It wouldn’t have got as bad as this if she was still here," Burrell said at the time. "She’d have banged their heads together." Let's hope for everyone's sake the two princes can sort it out.