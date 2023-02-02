Jane Fonda, 85, just appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper, and she shared some thoughts on her time as a young woman, and how much better her life feels now.

"It is so hard to be young. Don’t let anybody fool you," she said (via Vanity Fair). "What am I supposed to do? Who am I supposed to know? Who am I supposed to become? What am I supposed to be interested in?"

She continued, "Most of the hardships that I’ve gone through in my life happened earlier in my life. I suffered bulimia very, very bad. I led a secret life. I was very, very unhappy. I assumed I wouldn’t live past 30. I’m 85."

Fonda is thriving now, despite—or perhaps even because of—the hardships she has surmounted.

"Most of the hardships that I've gone through in my life happened earlier in my life and earlier in my life, I never reached out for help," she explained. "I considered it a big weakness. I wanted to be like a guy, you know. 'I don't need anybody,' kind of thing."

She went on to share the lesson she learned over decades of trying not to need anyone. "This is a time, if ever there was one, when we have to understand that we have to work together and that we are interdependent," she said.

Fonda appeared on Call Her Daddy to promote her upcoming movie 80 for Brady, in which she reunites with her Grace and Frankie costar Lily Tomlin, as well as Rita Moreno and Sally Field. The four protagonists go on an adventure to attend the Super Bowl and meet Tom Brady, per iMDb.