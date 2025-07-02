Duchess Sophie's Easy, Breezy Summer Uniform Is a Floaty Floral Dress With Designer Espadrille Wedges

The heat wave sweeping the U.K. has finally died down, but Duchess Sophie effortlessly delivered a master class in dressing for sweltering temps while still looking regal. Her solution? A colorful floral dress and comfy espadrille wedges. The Duchess of Edinburgh has been seen in numerous variations of the warm-weather uniform over the past month, and it's a formula that works for so many summer events.

On Tuesday, July 1, Sophie attended the Hertfordshire School's Food & Farming Day, bringing back the bright blue dress she wore to Wimbledon in 2019. The short-sleeved Peter Pilotto style was perfect for a day outside with students, and she paired it with her favorite Penelope Chilvers "Valencia" wedges, as seen in photos shared by royal photographer Tim Rooke on X.

Sophie, pictured at Wimbledon 2019, wore the same blue dress to an agricultural event on July 1. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh braved the U.K. heat wave in a Me+Em dress on June 30. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier in the week, she turned to royally approved British label Me+Em—a favorite of Princess Kate's—while attending the RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival. Sophie's baby blue outfit was fitting for a flower show, with the duchess choosing the brand's "Wild Bloom" maxi dress with short sleeves, a keyhole neck and a pink and orange floral print.

Once again, the Duchess of Edinburgh wore Penelope Chilvers espadrilles, walking through the festival in the brand's white leather Mary Jane wedges and carrying a summery crochet bag by Sophie Habsburg.

Sophie carried a beachy bag to the floral show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The duchess wore a green floral maxi to visit the Central School of Ballet on June 24. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And for an outing at a ballet school last week, the duchess wore a bright green maxi dress by Zimmerman. The loose wrap-style dress featured a white floral pattern, and what better to wear while watching dancers perform than a lace-up espadrille?

Sophie wore—you guessed it—another pair of Penelope Chilvers wedges, repeating the same white peep-toe style she wore for an afternoon tea in Windsor last month.