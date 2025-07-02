Duchess Sophie's Easy, Breezy Summer Uniform Is a Floaty Floral Dress With Designer Espadrille Wedges
The heat wave sweeping the U.K. has finally died down, but Duchess Sophie effortlessly delivered a master class in dressing for sweltering temps while still looking regal. Her solution? A colorful floral dress and comfy espadrille wedges. The Duchess of Edinburgh has been seen in numerous variations of the warm-weather uniform over the past month, and it's a formula that works for so many summer events.
On Tuesday, July 1, Sophie attended the Hertfordshire School's Food & Farming Day, bringing back the bright blue dress she wore to Wimbledon in 2019. The short-sleeved Peter Pilotto style was perfect for a day outside with students, and she paired it with her favorite Penelope Chilvers "Valencia" wedges, as seen in photos shared by royal photographer Tim Rooke on X.
Earlier in the week, she turned to royally approved British label Me+Em—a favorite of Princess Kate's—while attending the RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival. Sophie's baby blue outfit was fitting for a flower show, with the duchess choosing the brand's "Wild Bloom" maxi dress with short sleeves, a keyhole neck and a pink and orange floral print.
Once again, the Duchess of Edinburgh wore Penelope Chilvers espadrilles, walking through the festival in the brand's white leather Mary Jane wedges and carrying a summery crochet bag by Sophie Habsburg.
And for an outing at a ballet school last week, the duchess wore a bright green maxi dress by Zimmerman. The loose wrap-style dress featured a white floral pattern, and what better to wear while watching dancers perform than a lace-up espadrille?
Sophie wore—you guessed it—another pair of Penelope Chilvers wedges, repeating the same white peep-toe style she wore for an afternoon tea in Windsor last month.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.