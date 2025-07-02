Duchess Sophie's Easy, Breezy Summer Uniform Is a Floaty Floral Dress With Designer Espadrille Wedges

Duchess Sophie wearing a green dress holding sunflowers next to a photo of Sophie in a blue floral dress eating ice cream
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The heat wave sweeping the U.K. has finally died down, but Duchess Sophie effortlessly delivered a master class in dressing for sweltering temps while still looking regal. Her solution? A colorful floral dress and comfy espadrille wedges. The Duchess of Edinburgh has been seen in numerous variations of the warm-weather uniform over the past month, and it's a formula that works for so many summer events.

On Tuesday, July 1, Sophie attended the Hertfordshire School's Food & Farming Day, bringing back the bright blue dress she wore to Wimbledon in 2019. The short-sleeved Peter Pilotto style was perfect for a day outside with students, and she paired it with her favorite Penelope Chilvers "Valencia" wedges, as seen in photos shared by royal photographer Tim Rooke on X.

Duchess sophie wearing a blue dress at Wimbledon 2019 walking to her seat

Sophie, pictured at Wimbledon 2019, wore the same blue dress to an agricultural event on July 1.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie wearing a pale blue floral dress walking and smiling in a parking lot

The Duchess of Edinburgh braved the U.K. heat wave in a Me+Em dress on June 30.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

