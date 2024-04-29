Kate Hudson Has Two Choice Words for Anyone Who Says She’s Too Old to Start a Music Career

Kate Hudson just turned 45 a few days ago, and on May 17 will celebrate another birthday of sorts—the launch of her debut album, Glorious, and the music career she’s dreamt of for so long. As haters do, someone told Hudson that she was “too old” to start anew like this. Her swift and colorful response? Perhaps you guessed it: “Fuck you,” she said.

“There was someone who said to me—and it kind of jarred me a little—it was when I was in my early thirties, and they basically said, ‘It’s done, it’s passed, you can’t, you’re too old,’” Hudson said on CBS’ Sunday Morning , which aired yesterday. “And you know, for me, it wasn’t just about being a performer, it was about wanting to write music. So it kind of, like, kind of resonated there for a bit. And then I was like, ‘Eh, fuck you.’ No, no one tells me what to do.”

When Hudson was asked how long she had been writing songs, she answered “Really poorly, my whole life. I guess I wasn’t ready for it until now.” As for why now is the right moment to do this, she explained “I just don’t care anymore about what people think, probably,” she said. “It was never right, whether it was my own stuff or feeling afraid to mess up my movie career—just never felt right. Until now. I’m just doing it.”

Hudson has deep musical ties—her father, Bill Hudson, was in the 1970s band The Hudson Brothers—so, “in that sense, one could say that music and songwriting run in Kate’s blood,” Us Weekly writes. (Hudson’s mother is actress Goldie Hawn.)

“The Hudson Brothers are crazy talented musicians and wonderful songwriters,” Hudson said. “My dad’s a great songwriter.” Hudson and her father have long been estranged, and she noted that, while they didn’t have much of a relationship, “it’s warming up,” she said. “There’s warming up [with] all this happening. But it’ll be whatever it’ll be, you know? I have no expectation of that with my father. It’s like, I just want him to be happy.” (Hudson is especially close with her mother’s longtime partner, actor Kurt Russell, and considers him a father figure.)

Hudson also revealed that, along with the release of her album next month, she plans to go on tour: “It just feels, like, normal,” she said of playing live shows. “They say, like, when you’re ready to do solo for the first time you should be kicking the instructor out the plane, like, ‘Get out of here! I’m ready!’ And that’s kind of what I feel like right now. I just feel like I’m ready to do it. I don’t have the fear. I just have excitement. It’s wild.”

