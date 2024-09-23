Kate Middleton's Brother, James, Says He Received $1 Million Hollywood Deal After Reading at the Prince and Princess of Wales' Wedding
“They even ventured that members of my wider family might like to take part.”
Princess Kate's brother, James Middleton, says he received a substantial Hollywood offer after he read a passage from the Bible at the Prince and Princess of Wales' royal wedding.
In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Middleton—who is busy promoting his upcoming book Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life—revealed that shortly after his sister and brother-in-law's wedding, he was offered $1 million from an American production company.
“They even ventured that members of my wider family might like to take part," he told the publication at the time, though clearly nothing came from the substantial offer (as of yet, anyway).
Middleton's new book discusses his mental health issues and struggles with suicidal ideation, and touches on the stress and anxiety he felt after Prince William and Princess Kate asked him to read a passage from the Bible during their nuptials.
"The wedding was barely eight weeks away when Catherine and William, on the phone together and bubbling with excitement, asked me brightly if I might be up to doing a reading on their big day at Westminster Abbey," Middleton writes in an excerpt shared with and published by the Daily Mail.
"A reading? I thought they were joking. My mind raced back to school and my stumbling, incoherent efforts to read in front of the class. What were they thinking? Being dyslexic, reading is my least favorite occupation," he continued. "‘Seriously?’ I asked. ‘Seriously,’ they chorused. Oh no! I thought."
While apprehensive and still in disbelief, Middleton writes that he agreed to do the reading, hiding his true feelings from his sister and her soon-to-be husband.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"‘No problem at all!’ I fibbed breezily. If that was what my sister and William wanted, then of course I’d do my best not to let them down," he explains. "Then they added: ‘This will be the only Bible reading in the service,’ and I didn’t know whether to be honored or appalled."
In his recent interview with The Sunday Times, Middleton claimed that "really, the build-up to Catherine’s wedding was no different to Pippa’s or other friends’ weddings."
But as the publication notes, the royal wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton was far from ordinary—it involved "just the family, 1,900 guests, Her Majesty, an archbishop and a few world leaders."
Middleton did admit that the media interest surrounding his family after his sister started dating the future King of England in 2004 was "shocking," but credits his now brother-in-law for trying to protect everyone involved.
“William was a fantastic support for us as a family,” he explained. “He did everything he could to protect us from the intense interest, not just in Catherine, but also her immediate family. But at that time I was already in a vulnerable state of mind and it was an added pressure.”
Despite the overwhelming pressure associated with conducting a reading during a royal wedding, Middleton said he knew that saying "yes" to his sister's request was important.
“I’d never seen a royal wedding,” he told the publication. “There hadn’t been one in my lifetime. Not a big one anyway. I wasn’t aware of the scale or the global interest. I just felt privileged that my sister was asking me to do it, and it meant something to her. I wanted to make sure I did it.”
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
How Boho Can J.Lo Go?
The singer embraced her '70s side with a suede fringe bag and cozy sweater.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Prince Harry Spent the Morning Honoring The Diana Award's "Army of Activists" at His First New York City Stop
"Your activism and passion, those two things are so true to how my mum led her life and what she believed in."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
'Emily in Paris' Star Lily Collins Couldn't Get into the 'Vanderpump Rules' Sandwich Shop
"I needed a sandwich and I couldn't get my sandwich!"
By Amy Mackelden Published