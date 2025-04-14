James Middleton Reveals Middleton Family "Prerequisite" Prince William Met Before Marrying Kate
Princess Kate's little brother opened up about one of his brother-in-law's personality traits.
Prince William is famously close to his in-laws, the Middletons, with royal sources noting on numerous occasions how Carole, Michael, Pippa and James serve as an example of a "normal" family for the prince. As Princess Kate's brother James noted, he gets along famously with the Prince of Wales—and he passed one very important test as Kate's royal boyfriend.
As a dog breeder and pet food company founder with a passion for country life, James is known for his love of animals, especially dogs. The youngest Middleton sibling credits his late dog Ella with saving his life, writing a memoir about his experience with depression and how Ella even helped him meet his wife, Alizée Thevenet.
In a recent interview with Hello!, James said sisters Kate and Pippa are "passionate" about their own dogs, but he's "on another scale of passionate." Both Pippa's dog, Rafa, and Kate's dog, Orla, are cocker spaniels like Ella, with Prince William and Princess Kate having welcomed Orla into the family shortly before their beloved dog Lupo's 2020 death.
Due to their family's obsession with cocker spaniels, James was asked by Hello! if it was "a prerequisite" for the future King "to like dogs before he could join the Middleton family."
It seems James approved from the start, with the Meet Ella author replying, "He had a long love of dogs. He had a very strong relationship with a black lab called Wigeon growing up, so he knew the powers of what dogs can do."
When it comes to his family, James praised their tight-knit circle. "We're a close family, and we’re fortunate in that we see lots of each other. My parents play a good role in getting us all together in that respect."
And that means dogs included. James said his sisters and brothers-in-law love sharing in family moments with their cocker spaniels. "Wherever they go, they bring the dogs with them, so I see lots of them, which is lovely," he said.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"We've been brought up knowing that you can't take family for granted," James added. "You don't get to choose them, as you can choose your friends. But I don't think you can give up on your family like you can sometimes with friends."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
The Ingenious "Hack" Kate Middleton Uses to Avoid Answering Questions
"I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, 'This must be exhausting.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
I've Traveled Alone for 20 Years—These Are the Best Destinations for Women Traveling Solo
From an island paradise to a once out-of-bounds region.
By Lydia Swinscoe Published
-
Why George Is Seen Publicly More Often Than Charlotte and Louis
"It is important for the royal image that you have this balance."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Ingenious "Hack" Kate Middleton Uses to Avoid Answering Questions, and Why She Has to Be "So Careful"
"I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, 'This must be exhausting.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Royal Expert Explains Why Prince George Is Seen Publicly More Often Than Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
"It is important for the royal image that you have this balance."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Alleged "Olive Branch" Prince Harry Offered to Kate Middleton and Prince William During U.K. Visit
The Duke of Sussex's decision was reportedly an effort "to make peace."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Lip Reader Reveals the "Disapproving" Comment Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Made During Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding
She reportedly had lots of nice things to say, too.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Kate Middleton Is Influencing Son Prince George's Fashion Choices, Starting With One of Her Favorite Brands
The future king's smart blazer is straight out of Princess Kate's style playbook.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
James Middleton Says He "Had 3 Mothers Growing Up" Thanks to Sisters Kate and Pippa
"I'm now in my late 30s and we still have that friendship."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
James Middleton Admits His Son "Spent the First Year of His Life Thinking He was a Dog"
"He'd crawl around on all fours, which was entertaining to watch."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate are "Acutely Aware" of "Problems" Charlotte and Louis Will Face Growing Up Alongside George
A royal expert suggested Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could look to one duo for inspiration.
By Kristin Contino Published