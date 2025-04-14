Prince William is famously close to his in-laws, the Middletons, with royal sources noting on numerous occasions how Carole, Michael, Pippa and James serve as an example of a "normal" family for the prince. As Princess Kate's brother James noted, he gets along famously with the Prince of Wales—and he passed one very important test as Kate's royal boyfriend.

As a dog breeder and pet food company founder with a passion for country life, James is known for his love of animals, especially dogs. The youngest Middleton sibling credits his late dog Ella with saving his life, writing a memoir about his experience with depression and how Ella even helped him meet his wife, Alizée Thevenet .

In a recent interview with Hello!, James said sisters Kate and Pippa are "passionate" about their own dogs, but he's "on another scale of passionate." Both Pippa's dog, Rafa, and Kate's dog, Orla, are cocker spaniels like Ella, with Prince William and Princess Kate having welcomed Orla into the family shortly before their beloved dog Lupo's 2020 death.

Due to their family's obsession with cocker spaniels, James was asked by Hello! if it was "a prerequisite" for the future King "to like dogs before he could join the Middleton family."

A young Kate brought her brother to the 2007 Concert for Diana. (Image credit: Getty Images)

James and his parents are seen standing behind William and Kate at their 2011 wedding. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems James approved from the start, with the Meet Ella author replying, "He had a long love of dogs. He had a very strong relationship with a black lab called Wigeon growing up, so he knew the powers of what dogs can do."

When it comes to his family, James praised their tight-knit circle. "We're a close family, and we’re fortunate in that we see lots of each other. My parents play a good role in getting us all together in that respect."

And that means dogs included. James said his sisters and brothers-in-law love sharing in family moments with their cocker spaniels. "Wherever they go, they bring the dogs with them, so I see lots of them, which is lovely," he said.

"We've been brought up knowing that you can't take family for granted," James added. "You don't get to choose them, as you can choose your friends. But I don't think you can give up on your family like you can sometimes with friends."