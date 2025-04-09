James Middleton Says He "Had 3 Mothers Growing Up" Thanks to Sisters Kate and Pippa

When it comes to sisters, James Middleton seems to have hit the jackpot. The little brother of Kate and Pippa Middleton has enjoyed the support of his siblings throughout his lifetime, whether it was at school or during his serious battle with depression. In a new interview with Hello!, the James & Ella pet food founder said that he's been able to lean on his sisters as "mothering figures."

James, who welcomed the magazine to his farmhouse in Berkshire, England, shared that he lives just "five minutes up the road" from parents Carole and Michael Middleton. "We're a close family, and we’re fortunate in that we see lots of each other," he said. "My parents play a good role in getting us all together in that respect."

The Meet Ella author added that he was "brought up knowing that you can't take family for granted," adding, "You don't get to choose them, as you can choose your friends. But I don't think you can give up on your family like you can sometimes with friends."

When it comes to not giving up, Kate and Pippa played an integral role in helping their brother through his depression. Following a period when he grappled with suicidal ideation, James's sisters attended therapy appointments with him and helped him with his mental health. "I jokingly say that I had three mothers growing up. I had my mother and my two sisters, who were mothering figures to me," he explained.

James and the rest of Princess Kate's family supported her at the first Together at Christmas concert in 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

James is pictured with wife Alizée (center) and sister Pippa Middleton Matthews at Princess Kate's 2024 Together at Christmas concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

James, who shares son Inigo and six dogs with wife Alizée Thevenet , continued, "I was very fortunate. We had a fantastic childhood, and they included me in everything they did, and still do. I'm now in my late 30s and we still have that friendship."

Famous dog lover and breeder James—who admitted he's "on another scale of passionate" about the animal—has given his sisters dogs from his litters over the years, including Pippa's dog, Rafa, Kate's late cocker spaniel, Lupo, and the Wales family's current dog, Orla.

"Wherever they go, they bring the dogs with them, so I see lots of them, which is lovely," he told Hello!

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Middleton family is so into dogs that 18-month-old Inigo's very first word was "woof," according to James. In fact, the toddler "spent the first year of his life thinking he was a dog. He'd crawl around on all fours, which was entertaining to watch," the proud dad shared.