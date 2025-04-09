James Middleton Says He "Had 3 Mothers Growing Up" Thanks to Sisters Kate and Pippa
"I'm now in my late 30s and we still have that friendship."
When it comes to sisters, James Middleton seems to have hit the jackpot. The little brother of Kate and Pippa Middleton has enjoyed the support of his siblings throughout his lifetime, whether it was at school or during his serious battle with depression. In a new interview with Hello!, the James & Ella pet food founder said that he's been able to lean on his sisters as "mothering figures."
James, who welcomed the magazine to his farmhouse in Berkshire, England, shared that he lives just "five minutes up the road" from parents Carole and Michael Middleton. "We're a close family, and we’re fortunate in that we see lots of each other," he said. "My parents play a good role in getting us all together in that respect."
The Meet Ella author added that he was "brought up knowing that you can't take family for granted," adding, "You don't get to choose them, as you can choose your friends. But I don't think you can give up on your family like you can sometimes with friends."
When it comes to not giving up, Kate and Pippa played an integral role in helping their brother through his depression. Following a period when he grappled with suicidal ideation, James's sisters attended therapy appointments with him and helped him with his mental health. "I jokingly say that I had three mothers growing up. I had my mother and my two sisters, who were mothering figures to me," he explained.
James, who shares son Inigo and six dogs with wife Alizée Thevenet, continued, "I was very fortunate. We had a fantastic childhood, and they included me in everything they did, and still do. I'm now in my late 30s and we still have that friendship."
Famous dog lover and breeder James—who admitted he's "on another scale of passionate" about the animal—has given his sisters dogs from his litters over the years, including Pippa's dog, Rafa, Kate's late cocker spaniel, Lupo, and the Wales family's current dog, Orla.
"Wherever they go, they bring the dogs with them, so I see lots of them, which is lovely," he told Hello!
The Middleton family is so into dogs that 18-month-old Inigo's very first word was "woof," according to James. In fact, the toddler "spent the first year of his life thinking he was a dog. He'd crawl around on all fours, which was entertaining to watch," the proud dad shared.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
