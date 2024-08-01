Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky Says She “Can’t Speak for Other People” When it Comes to Peeing in the Pool

Olympian and all-around swimming GOAT Katie Ledecky swears she doesn't pee in the pool...but she won't speak for other swimmers.

In a recent interview with comedian Leslie Jones at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, the eight-time gold medalist and fastest woman in the water discussed her career as a world-class swimmer, including the not-so-glamorous parts of the sport.

"You know, I got to ask this because I'm looking at this pool and I see how long the lanes are...How do you not pee in the pool?" Jones inquired, asking the real questions people want to know.

"I definitely don't," Ledecky responded emphatically, though Jones wasn't necessarily convinced.

"So, no one pees in the pool?" Jones asked.

"I can't speak for other people," Ledecky said. "I definitely cannot speak for other people. I try not to think about this."

A post shared by Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) A photo posted by on

In addition to (semi) dishing on whether or not the best swimmers on the planet actually pee in the pool, Ledecky also opened up about her childhood and her unending love for the sport of swimming.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"To me, I could do this sport without the competitions," the 27-year-old said. "I love it that much. I just love it when I can spend most of my day at the pool."

Ledecky went on to share that she started swimming when she was just 6 years old and after she joined a summer league swim team as a child.

"That next year, 2004, there was the Olympics in Athens," she continued. "That’s the first Olympics I really clearly remember watching the swimming. And I just thought you had to be some superhero.

"It was so far-fetched that I was never even dreaming I could get to that level," she added, before admitting that despite winning eight Olympic Gold Medals, Ledecky does not see herself as as superhero.

Katie Ledecky. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, the internet (and the world) feel otherwise. Recently, Ledecky broke social media after video surfaced of her balancing a glass of chocolate milk on the top of her head while swimming the length of a pool.

The clip instantly went viral and fans were shocked by her ability.

"This video of Kathleen Ledecky balancing chocolate milk on her head while swimming is more impressive to me than her seven Olympic gold medals," one awe-struck fan posted on X , formerly known as Twitter, along with the same video highlighting Ledecky's swimming prowess.