Katy Perry Says She’s “No Longer Attracted to Narcissists” in Tell-All Interview

Singer Katy Perry is opening up about her previous relationships, what she's no longer accepting in a romantic partner and all the details about her love language.

In a preview of a rather revealing interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Perry was asked by host Alex Cooper if she had a "type" when considering a potential partner.

"I'm no longer attracted to narcissists," Perry responded, implying that she was previously into someone who was self-centered and arrogant.

The singer went on to explain what some of her "red flags" are now and after previously dating what she later found out to be less-than-ideal relationship candidates.

"Anyone that is constantly changing the goalpost or pulling the rug out from you emotionally, not it," Perry explained. "Anyone that says that they know you better than you know yourself. Someone that just won't help."

Katy Perry visits the SiriusXM studios on August 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a truly tell-all moment, Perry also opened up about her "love language," especially when a partner "helps" around the house.

"It's like if I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you've done it all, and you've done all the dishes, and you've closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d*** sucked," she said. "I mean, like literally. That is my love language. I don't need a red Ferrari. I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f****** dishes."

Perry is currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom and the pair share a daughter, Daisy. Orlando also shares his son, Flynn, with his ex, Miranda Kerr.

Perry was famously (or infamously) married to comedian-turned-conspiracy-theorist Russell Brand, who filed for divorce from the pop star in 2011.

Katy Perry attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City (Image credit: Getty Images)

The moment Brand allegedly texted Perry to tell her he was ending their marriage was caught on camera while the singer was filming her documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me. In the footage, Perry was distraught and crying, before collecting herself and forcing herself to smile as she ascended on stage to begin performing.

In a 2012 interview with Vogue, Perry said he had "not heard from (Brand) since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”

Brand has since been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women, in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches. Brand has denied the allegations, claiming his past relationships are "always consensual."