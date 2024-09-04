Katy Perry Says She’s “No Longer Attracted to Narcissists” in Tell-All Interview
“Anyone that is constantly changing the goalpost or pulling the rug out from you emotionally, not it.”
Singer Katy Perry is opening up about her previous relationships, what she's no longer accepting in a romantic partner and all the details about her love language.
In a preview of a rather revealing interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Perry was asked by host Alex Cooper if she had a "type" when considering a potential partner.
"I'm no longer attracted to narcissists," Perry responded, implying that she was previously into someone who was self-centered and arrogant.
The singer went on to explain what some of her "red flags" are now and after previously dating what she later found out to be less-than-ideal relationship candidates.
"Anyone that is constantly changing the goalpost or pulling the rug out from you emotionally, not it," Perry explained. "Anyone that says that they know you better than you know yourself. Someone that just won't help."
In a truly tell-all moment, Perry also opened up about her "love language," especially when a partner "helps" around the house.
"It's like if I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you've done it all, and you've done all the dishes, and you've closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d*** sucked," she said. "I mean, like literally. That is my love language. I don't need a red Ferrari. I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f****** dishes."
Perry is currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom and the pair share a daughter, Daisy. Orlando also shares his son, Flynn, with his ex, Miranda Kerr.
Perry was famously (or infamously) married to comedian-turned-conspiracy-theorist Russell Brand, who filed for divorce from the pop star in 2011.
The moment Brand allegedly texted Perry to tell her he was ending their marriage was caught on camera while the singer was filming her documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me. In the footage, Perry was distraught and crying, before collecting herself and forcing herself to smile as she ascended on stage to begin performing.
In a 2012 interview with Vogue, Perry said he had "not heard from (Brand) since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”
Brand has since been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women, in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches. Brand has denied the allegations, claiming his past relationships are "always consensual."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
