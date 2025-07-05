Why Travis Kelce Is Unlikely to Propose to Taylor Swift Anytime Soon, But Continues to "Support Her" Following a Huge "Milestone"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship appears to have remained strong, in spite of some of the personal and professional challenges the pair have been dealing with. From Swift getting booed at the Super Bowl to her being involved in friend Blake Lively's lawsuit and the backlash Kelce faced from fans for his performance on the field, their romance hasn't always been smooth sailing. Now, a source has claimed that Kelce won't be proposing to the "Red" singer anytime soon.

In an article exploring the surprisingly quiet way Swift would be celebrating July 4 in 2025, a source alleged that a proposal wasn't imminent. "Travis isn't going to ask for her hand in marriage this weekend," an insider told the Daily Mail. The source continued, "He is likely going to pop the question, but it is going to be when he isn't playing anymore and not getting ready for a big NFL season."

The insider also suggested that Swift's retreat from the spotlight following the end of the Eras Tour was entirely purposeful. "If she is about to drop any new music, she hasn't told anyone, even people who are very close to her haven't been made aware of anything new coming out," they told the outlet. "She has been very tight-lipped. Many close to her would be very surprised."

Even though a wedding isn't necessarily in the cards for Swift and Kelce just yet, they're allegedly very happy together. Discussing the couple's July 4 plans for 2025, an insider told the Daily Mail, "She is eager to celebrate and unwind, and she is going to have something go down party-wise with Travis, family and some good friends." They continued, "But she isn't looking to broadcast that she is having a big get-together or party...Taylor has had quite the year."

The "Fortnight" singer is apparently "happy laying low," per a Daily Mail insider, which includes "working on music, hanging out with Travis, hanging out with family, catching up on life since she was on tour for so long." As for romance, an insider told the outlet that Kelce "gives [Swift] massages," and they work out together each morning.

Meanwhile, Kelce is reportedly standing by Swift following her decision to reclaim her master recordings earlier this year. According to People, a source shared that Swift has been feeling "emotional" after making the "empowering" decision, and she "finally feels like a chapter has closed in the best possible way." The fact that Kelce was "by her side for that milestone made it even more special," the source claimed. Meanwhile, the NFL star was allegedly "honored to support [Swift] and he wouldn't have wanted it any other way."