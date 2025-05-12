The Adorable Handwritten Note Taylor Swift Included With Homemade Pop-Tarts for Travis Kelce's Photoshoot

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been keeping a relatively low-profile since the Super Bowl—apart from taking a Chanel It-bag to brunch in Philadelphia last week. However, the superstar couple appear to be very much loved-up, which was perfectly demonstrated by Swift baking her famous homemade Pop-Tarts for her beau.

A video shared on X recently revealed that Swift sent along a box of Pop-Tarts to a photoshoot Kelce was taking part in. A sneaky snap of the sweet treats revealed a personal note from Swift, which read, "Have a great shoot! Love Taylor."

This isn't the first time photographic evidence of the award-winning singer's famed Pop-Tarts has made it on to the internet. In November 2024, NFL coach David Merritt, Sr. shared a photo of a box of Pop-Tarts on X, captioning the post, "Taylor Swift baked homemade victory Pop-Tarts [for] me! Yolonda Merritt said, 'She's done it all season for different people Dave'...I thought I was SPECIAL Sweet young woman regardless!"

Taylor Swift baked homemade victory Pop Tarts me! Yolonda Merritt said, “She’s done it all season for different people Dave” 🤦🏽‍♂️ I thought I was SPECIAL 🤦🏽‍♂️😝🤣Sweet young woman regardless! pic.twitter.com/j5sNNLtQgfNovember 27, 2024

Kelce previously discussed his girlfriend's baking abilities, too. At a Kansas City Chiefs press conference in June 2024, the NFL tight end told the audience, "Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and a cinnamon roll."

Andy Reid, head coach for the Chiefs, sang Swift's praises during an NBC interview, saying, "She likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade Pop-Tarts."

"Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and a cinnamon roll." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Magic Mike icon Channing Tatum also teased Swift's unforgettable dessert, claiming the pop star was akin to a Michelin star chef. Describing a meal prepared by Swift, Tatum said during a SiriusXM interview, "And then warm Pop-Tarts at the end of the night. Homemade."

Earlier this year, a source told the Daily Mail , that Swift's priorities had changed amid her romance with Kelce. "Taylor has grown up a lot in the past couple of years," the source explained. "Falling in love with Travis so deeply has shifted her priorities around a bit and has given her a new outlook on life."