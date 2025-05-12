The Adorable Handwritten Note Taylor Swift Included With Homemade Pop-Tarts for Travis Kelce's Photoshoot

She's quickly gaining a reputation as an incredible baker.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been keeping a relatively low-profile since the Super Bowl—apart from taking a Chanel It-bag to brunch in Philadelphia last week. However, the superstar couple appear to be very much loved-up, which was perfectly demonstrated by Swift baking her famous homemade Pop-Tarts for her beau.

A video shared on X recently revealed that Swift sent along a box of Pop-Tarts to a photoshoot Kelce was taking part in. A sneaky snap of the sweet treats revealed a personal note from Swift, which read, "Have a great shoot! Love Taylor."

This isn't the first time photographic evidence of the award-winning singer's famed Pop-Tarts has made it on to the internet. In November 2024, NFL coach David Merritt, Sr. shared a photo of a box of Pop-Tarts on X, captioning the post, "Taylor Swift baked homemade victory Pop-Tarts [for] me! Yolonda Merritt said, 'She's done it all season for different people Dave'...I thought I was SPECIAL Sweet young woman regardless!"

Kelce previously discussed his girlfriend's baking abilities, too. At a Kansas City Chiefs press conference in June 2024, the NFL tight end told the audience, "Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and a cinnamon roll."

Andy Reid, head coach for the Chiefs, sang Swift's praises during an NBC interview, saying, "She likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade Pop-Tarts."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embrace after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and a cinnamon roll."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Magic Mike icon Channing Tatum also teased Swift's unforgettable dessert, claiming the pop star was akin to a Michelin star chef. Describing a meal prepared by Swift, Tatum said during a SiriusXM interview, "And then warm Pop-Tarts at the end of the night. Homemade."

Earlier this year, a source told the Daily Mail, that Swift's priorities had changed amid her romance with Kelce. "Taylor has grown up a lot in the past couple of years," the source explained. "Falling in love with Travis so deeply has shifted her priorities around a bit and has given her a new outlook on life."

