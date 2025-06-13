Taylor Swift Is “Really Looking Forward” to This Fall When Her Relationship with Travis Kelce Will Be “Completely Different”
\201cThe past two seasons were a whirlwind," a source said. "It wasn’t easy but they made it work."
Things are about to look a lot different in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship—and the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer is reportedly very emphatically here for the change.
A source close to the couple told People that Swift is "really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season," and "not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule."
“This fall will be completely different,” the source added. “It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”
Even though Swift and Kelce have been together since 2023, this year has been a new experience for the couple, who no longer have to work around Swift's chaotic Eras Tour schedule (not to mention the NFL schedule) in order to spend time together.
“The past two seasons were a whirlwind between performing across multiple countries, long flights, and trying to squeeze in alone time together wherever possible. It wasn’t easy but they made it work,” the source explained.
While Swift managed to attend an impressive number of Kansas City Chiefs games even amid her hectic Eras Tour schedule, the source says she is "genuinely excited to have the time and flexibility to show up for Travis more consistently" during the upcoming season (so expect her iconic game day fashion to be a regular part of your Sundays all fall).
“Taylor plans to be at as many of his games as possible,” the source added. “They’ve both had such demanding schedules for so long, so having this stretch of time where things aren’t quite as chaotic feels like a welcome change.”
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Post-Eras Tour, the source says Swift and Kelce have finally had a chance to "settle into more of a routine and they’re both really happy about that." This echoes previous reports that Swift was looking forward to slowing down and focusing on her relationship with Kelce after wrapping the Eras Tour.
"She's keen to spend some time away from the spotlight," a source previously told The Sun. "She wants to live the simple life for a while."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Gigi Hadid Is One Shoe Away from Kendall Jenner's It-Shoe Outfit
The Row is dominating every It girl's closet.
-
Anklets Slip Out of Nostalgia—and Right Into Summer
Mix-and-match chains and charms are making your ankles the new prime real estate for jewelry.
-
Artizia's Sale Section Fills Every Gap in My Summer Workwear
Linen trousers, maxi skirts, and more for the office and beyond.
-
King Charles Just Revealed He's a Swiftie by Dropping the Perfect Taylor Swift Reference in His Latest Instagram Post
We see you, London Boy.
-
Cynthia Erivo Says Taylor Swift "Caused Absolute Mischief" at the Grammys by "Holding Space" for Her
"I was trying to get to my seat..."
-
Taylor Swift Reveals She Isn't Releasing 'Reputation (Her Version)'—Because She Bought Her Masters Back
There won't be 'Reputation (Her Version)' after all.
-
The Adorable Handwritten Note Taylor Swift Included With Homemade Pop-Tarts for Travis Kelce's Photoshoot
She's quickly gaining a reputation as an incredible baker.
-
Travis Kelce Emerges in Las Vegas Without Taylor Swift for a Night Out With a Pop Star
The "Blank Space" singer was nowhere to be seen.
-
Joe Jonas Responded to a Fan Who Quoted Taylor Swift Lyrics at Him
Mr. Perfectly Fine has responded to "Mr. Perfectly Fine".
-
Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Being Subpoenaed in Relation to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Legal Dispute
She's supposedly the "megacelebrity friend" in Baldoni's lawsuit.
-
Why Gracie Abrams Feels "Lucky" to Have Witnessed Taylor Swift Dealing with Fame
Abrams opened for Swift during the Eras Tour.