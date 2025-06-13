Things are about to look a lot different in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship—and the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer is reportedly very emphatically here for the change.

A source close to the couple told People that Swift is "really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season," and "not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule."

“This fall will be completely different,” the source added. “It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”

Even though Swift and Kelce have been together since 2023, this year has been a new experience for the couple, who no longer have to work around Swift's chaotic Eras Tour schedule (not to mention the NFL schedule) in order to spend time together.

“The past two seasons were a whirlwind between performing across multiple countries, long flights, and trying to squeeze in alone time together wherever possible. It wasn’t easy but they made it work,” the source explained.

While Swift managed to attend an impressive number of Kansas City Chiefs games even amid her hectic Eras Tour schedule, the source says she is "genuinely excited to have the time and flexibility to show up for Travis more consistently" during the upcoming season (so expect her iconic game day fashion to be a regular part of your Sundays all fall).

“Taylor plans to be at as many of his games as possible,” the source added. “They’ve both had such demanding schedules for so long, so having this stretch of time where things aren’t quite as chaotic feels like a welcome change.”

Post-Eras Tour, the source says Swift and Kelce have finally had a chance to "settle into more of a routine and they’re both really happy about that." This echoes previous reports that Swift was looking forward to slowing down and focusing on her relationship with Kelce after wrapping the Eras Tour.