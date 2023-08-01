Kelly Clarkson Handles a Proposition from a Female Fan in a Hilarious NSFW Way

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
It’s all in a day’s work, we suppose—while performing as part of her new Las Vegas residency, a female fan held up a sign telling Kelly Clarkson that the singer was her “hall pass” (a phrase between some couples that would allow them to stray from the relationship, but only for this one person). The sign—which the fan held up during the opening night of Clarkson’s 10-show “Chemistry” residency in Vegas—read “My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you.” Clarkson’s response was hilarious and totally NSFW, per a fan-filmed video: “If I was into chicks, I’d take up the offer,” Clarkson said from the stage, amidst fans’ cheers. “I just, unfortunately, like d—s.”
Per People, Clarkson’s “Chemistry” residency was actually supposed to start in 2020, before the pandemic hit. During her opening night, she acknowledged the long wait to hit the stage, telling fans at Planet Hollywood “I haven’t done a show, I feel like, in 9,000 years,” she said. That didn’t seem to be evident to the sold-out crowd—Clarkson performed hits like “Since U Been Gone,” “Because of You,” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” during her 95-minute set.
Clarkson, who hosts her eponymous The Kelly Clarkson Show, paid homage to her talk show through a Kellyoke session, where she sings someone else’s song. For her opening night, she chose “As It Was” by Harry Styles. “We’re gonna go a little Kellyoke every night,” Clarkson said. “We were supposed to sing this, actually, on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and then all the strikes happened, and nobody has a job now, so we didn’t get to perform it on the show.”
Each of her 10 shows will be different, Clarkson said: “There’s a lot of songs, and it’s going to be different every night,” she said in an Instagram video. “We’re trying to make it special for everybody. We’re hitting all the new songs from the album in there somewhere. We’re hitting the ones you want to hear, and if we’re not, then you’re just being demanding because we’re singing a lot of songs.”
“Chemistry” runs through August 19.
