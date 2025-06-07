Fans Praise the Hilarious Yet Professional Way Beyoncé Recovered After Her Pants Fell Down During 'Cowboy Carter' London Date
"The pants did their own choreography matched with the beat."
Beyoncé proved she's a consummate professional when her pants fell down while she was performing during her Cowboy Carter tour in London. Just like her daughter Blue Ivy, who acted quickly to correct a mistake during the same tour, Beyoncé's smooth yet hilarious reaction was praised by fans after the moment was caught on camera.
On June 5, Beyoncé took to the stage at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for her first Cowboy Carter tour date in the city. However, while performing her track "I'm That Girl," the superstar encountered a wardrobe malfunction during an important moment.
As seen in a TikTok video, Beyoncé's gold chaps fell down while she performed choreography alongside her dancers. Rather than react to the item falling off, Beyoncé continued singing, before slyly shimmying down to pick up the chaps with a funny expression on her face. Luckily, one of Beyoncé's dancers was on hand to help put the chaps back on.
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)
A photo posted by on
Fans praised Beyoncé's slick response to the onstage fail, with one person commenting on the TikTok video, "I'm sorry but them dancers are NEXT level it was so effortless. She didn't have to say anything." Another fan noted, "How did they even notice the pants fell without moving their head?? What spidey sense is this."
One fan joked about the unplanned moment, writing on TikTok, "The pants did their own choreography matched with the beat." Another person commented, "She was standing there for a few seconds like 'now how do I get these pants back up?'"
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)
A photo posted by on
Marie Claire's culture writer, Quinci LeGardye, celebrated Beyoncé's incredible Cowboy Carter tour in her review, writing, "The frenetic, emotional, joyous first minutes of her latest stadium tour delivers the message with the subtlety of a sledgehammer, but, like Bey herself, it's bombastic in its euphoria. I'll sum it up in the feeling that washed over me after reading an essential edict displayed on stage, several stories tall: 'Never ask permission for something that already belongs to you.'"
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
