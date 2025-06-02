Cynthia Erivo Says Taylor Swift "Caused Absolute Mischief" at the Grammys by "Holding Space" for Her

Cynthia Erivo and Taylor Swift almost broke the internet when they recreated the famous "holding space" Wicked meme at the 2025 Grammys. Now, Erivo is opening up about how she ended up sharing a seat with the "Getaway Car" singer at the prestigious ceremony, and what it was like spending time with the tortured poet.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up (via Entertainment Weekly), Erivo said of Swift, "She caused absolute mischief and it was hilarious and fun."

Recalling the start of the night, the Tony Award winner explained, "It took a really long time to get in because I feel very guilty if I miss people on the carpet, so I tried to do every interview and those interviews ran a little bit long." When Erivo finally made it into the ceremony, the event had already started, meaning she didn't have time to find her assigned seat.

Cynthia Erivo and Taylor Swift at the Grammys 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images for The Recording Academy/Amy Sussman)

The British actress elaborated, "I was trying to get to my seat and didn't have a lot of time to pass by, and Trevor Noah was over there doing his intro." According to Erivo, Swift spotted her predicament and told her, "Just come over here. Sit here."

Erivo continued, "So I was like, 'Okay,' and then just came and sat next to her and just waited."

Taylor Swift at the 67th Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

