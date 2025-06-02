Cynthia Erivo Says Taylor Swift "Caused Absolute Mischief" at the Grammys by "Holding Space" for Her
"I was trying to get to my seat..."
Cynthia Erivo and Taylor Swift almost broke the internet when they recreated the famous "holding space" Wicked meme at the 2025 Grammys. Now, Erivo is opening up about how she ended up sharing a seat with the "Getaway Car" singer at the prestigious ceremony, and what it was like spending time with the tortured poet.
During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up (via Entertainment Weekly), Erivo said of Swift, "She caused absolute mischief and it was hilarious and fun."
Recalling the start of the night, the Tony Award winner explained, "It took a really long time to get in because I feel very guilty if I miss people on the carpet, so I tried to do every interview and those interviews ran a little bit long." When Erivo finally made it into the ceremony, the event had already started, meaning she didn't have time to find her assigned seat.
The British actress elaborated, "I was trying to get to my seat and didn't have a lot of time to pass by, and Trevor Noah was over there doing his intro." According to Erivo, Swift spotted her predicament and told her, "Just come over here. Sit here."
Erivo continued, "So I was like, 'Okay,' and then just came and sat next to her and just waited."
Erivo's revelation about Swift causing "mischief" comes after the singer announced she'd purchased the master recordings of her first 6 albums. In a social media post sharing the news, Swift wrote, "To say this is my biggest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it." She continued, "I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
This "Darling" Royal Child Looks Just Like His Mom in New Photos
The resemblance is uncanny.
-
Baby-Soft Skin Starts With This Exfoliating Routine
Say goodbye to flakes, dullness, and doing the most.
-
The 'Fear Street: Prom Queen' Cast May Have Wanted to Kill Each Other On-Screen, But They're Besties Off-Screen
Ariana Greenblatt, Rebecca Ablack, and Ella Rubin joined us for a game of, 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
-
Taylor Swift Reveals She Isn't Releasing 'Reputation (Her Version)'—Because She Bought Her Masters Back
There won't be 'Reputation (Her Version)' after all.
-
The Adorable Handwritten Note Taylor Swift Included With Homemade Pop-Tarts for Travis Kelce's Photoshoot
She's quickly gaining a reputation as an incredible baker.
-
Travis Kelce Emerges in Las Vegas Without Taylor Swift for a Night Out With a Pop Star
The "Blank Space" singer was nowhere to be seen.
-
Joe Jonas Responded to a Fan Who Quoted Taylor Swift Lyrics at Him
Mr. Perfectly Fine has responded to "Mr. Perfectly Fine".
-
Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Being Subpoenaed in Relation to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Legal Dispute
She's supposedly the "megacelebrity friend" in Baldoni's lawsuit.
-
Why Gracie Abrams Feels "Lucky" to Have Witnessed Taylor Swift Dealing with Fame
Abrams opened for Swift during the Eras Tour.
-
Serena Williams Avoided Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl for One Important Reason
Sorry, Olympia. You'll have to get that autograph next time.
-
Travis Kelce's Mom Reportedly "Liked" a Comment About His Future as a Dad
...and then removed it.