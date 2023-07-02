Khloé Kardashian—Who Just Turned 39—Says She Hates Being in Her Thirties

Khloé Kardashian just turned 39 a week ago and is already ready to bid adieu to her last year in her thirties. Per People , Kardashian called her thirties the “worst decade ever” and that she hates being in her thirties. (Hey, it can’t be all bad if you had two kids while in your thirties, right?)

Kardashian turned 30 in 2014 and admittedly has faced some serious bumps in the road since, like ex-husband Lamar Odom’s near-death experience in 2015, sister Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery in 2016, ex Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandals in 2018, 2019, and 2021, and, yeah—you get it. That said, while the lows were low, the highs were high—Kardashian welcomed two children into her life during this decade: daughter True in 2018 and son Tatum in 2022, not to mention professional successes like her ongoing reality television career and the launch of the massively successful Good American brand.

On her Instagram story yesterday, Kardashian showed off some of her birthday gifts, saying “I don’t love showing all my gifts because I think it’s sort of obnoxious, but this one was too funny,” she said. She continued “I hate being in my thirties. I think it’s the worst decade ever.”

(Image credit: Getty)

She then showed off a birthday card which had the number 39 printed in bold black letters, a plus sign, and a hand holding up a middle finger. “And I cannot wait to be in my forties,” Kardashian added. “So, this card, Alexa, I don’t know where you found this—but it’s genius.”

Kardashian’s gifts included a passport holder, a selection of pens, and hair clasps with the words “Bunny,” “1984,” and “365 Days” inscribed in pink gems. “And then all these clips,” Kardashian said. “My mom calls me ‘Bunny.’ And then I have 365—now less—days until I’m 40. My lovely year I was born.”

She continued “My little pens that I love so and then look how gorgeous this passport holder is! A girl loves her sparkle.”

(Image credit: Getty)

In addition to the aforementioned gifts, Kardashian also received a T-shirt printed with her infamous mugshot from 2007—and a parental advisory label added underneath. As seems to be tradition with the Kardashians, Khloé also got bouquets upon bouquets of flowers from her family and friends.

Kardashian turned 39 on June 27 and, among others, mom Kris Jenner took to Instagram to write about her “smart, strong, talented, beautiful” daughter.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! Khloé you are the sunshine of my life…You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbor, and such a huge part of my heart!!!!! You are so smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty. You are the best chef, best party planner, best organizer, and you are the auntie and mommy that everyone wants to be with!!! You are the one that celebrates all of us.”

With love like that, no decade is too bad.