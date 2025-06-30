At the wedding of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, VIP guests were expected to wear the usual summer wedding shades (pastel pinks, blues, yellows, and the like). However, nearly every Kardashian-Jenner sibling swapped the typical palette for animal prints.

This weekend in Venice, Kim Kardashian styled vintage Versace snakeskin, Khloé Kardashian chose leopard SKIMS, and Kylie Jenner pulled off head-to-toe cheetah-print. After three days of star-studded soirées, the youngest Jenner exited the nuptials on June 29, wearing her most laid-back look by far. The billionaire boarded her private jet in her sixth and final vintage outfit of the weekend: a matching Dolce & Gabbana set sourced from The RealList. According to the West Hollywood store, the sleeveless vest and low-waisted trousers debuted in the late 1990s.

Archival early-aughts attire dominated Jenner's luggage this weekend. She got her hands on vintage Alaïa, Gucci by Tom Ford, and another Dolce & Gabbana design, all from the late '90s to early 2000s.

Kylie Jenner exited the Bezos-Sànchez wedding wearing vintage Dolce & Gabbana cheetah print. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Some stars would go the sneaker route for the airport, but Jenner continued her flip-flops streak with a $890 The Row pair. Her leather slides paired nicely with her matching Nuance Bag, also from the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-led label. The $2,990 tote has been in her collection since last March, and clearly, it's become her go-to carry-on. The Row accessory held all of her essentials (and more) in Turks & Caicos, Los Angeles, and now, Venice.

The Row Nuance Leather Tote Bag $2,990 at Mytheresa

In addition to $65 oval sunglasses from Otra, Jenner stayed loyal to her trademark jewels, including Cartier's diamond-encrusted Panthère de Cartier watch. The $54,000 timepiece sat casually atop her right wrist, just like it did at the New York Knicks game on April 30 and again come June 4.

The Cartier creation has become the year's It-watch, instantly elevating Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Taylor Swift's off-duty outfits. Swift, for one, received the same style from Travis Kelce last Christmas (minus a few diamonds). Most recently, on June 20, the Grammy winner's $32,000 model stole the show, alongside a 1989-coded pleated skirt and corset top combo. (Days later, she'd trade it for a vintage Rolex.)

While Jenner's flight-ready 'fit might appear high-low, it leans more high-high, thanks to her watch. Once you add the Cartier piece to your wish list, channel the rest of her ensemble below.

