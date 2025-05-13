Kendall and Kylie Jenner Go Full Sister Mode at the Knicks Game in Matching Leather Pants and The Row Sandals
There are some things you never grow out of.
No matter how old you get, there's just something about hanging with your sibling that brings out everyone's most chaotic childhood traits. Fans see this regularly on The Kardashians, which depicts full-grown adults with 10-figure bank accounts stealing each others' clothes, fighting over innocuous comments, and intentionally coordinating outfits like they're five years old again.
Two of the Hulu show's stars, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, brought that energy to their sisterly outing last night. On May 12, the two sat front row at yet another New York City Knicks basketball game—one of Kylie's favorite date night activities with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. The A-list siblings donned their best matching looks for the occasion, showing up in nearly identical outfits—even down to the brands themselves.
Both stars wore leather pants and a plain tank top, with barely-there sandals and Knicks caps. The Jenners typically support Los Angeles teams, but given that Chalamet is a born-and-bred New Yorker, they traded their Lakers gear for the night.
Naturally Kylie sported designs from her own brand, Khy, in a pair of faux leather pants from the label. It's unclear who designed Kendall's pants, but her top certainly resembled Khy's $48 Cropped Raw Hem Ribbed Tank. The only thing that differed their looks were the color stories—with Kendall in white and blue and Kylie in all-black.
Their shoes, too were in complete sync. Both sisters wore strappy, black naked sandals from The Row, with only the slightest variations to differentiate them. Kendall sported The Row's two-strap Vika heels, while Kylie chose the brand's $890 Bare Sandals.
The Jenner siblings debuted their casual coordinating style after a whirlwind week of red carpets. Kylie jetted to Rome, Italy, for her red carpet debut with Chalamet last week in skintight Schiaparelli, while Kendall took over the post-Met Gala fashion circuit in vintage Mugler. But the two couldn't keep their closets apart for long: Some things you truly never grow out of.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
