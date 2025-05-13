Kendall and Kylie Jenner Go Full Sister Mode at the Knicks Game in Matching Leather Pants and The Row Sandals

There are some things you never grow out of.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attends a game between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks
(Image credit: Getty Images)
No matter how old you get, there's just something about hanging with your sibling that brings out everyone's most chaotic childhood traits. Fans see this regularly on The Kardashians, which depicts full-grown adults with 10-figure bank accounts stealing each others' clothes, fighting over innocuous comments, and intentionally coordinating outfits like they're five years old again.

Two of the Hulu show's stars, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, brought that energy to their sisterly outing last night. On May 12, the two sat front row at yet another New York City Knicks basketball game—one of Kylie's favorite date night activities with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. The A-list siblings donned their best matching looks for the occasion, showing up in nearly identical outfits—even down to the brands themselves.

Both stars wore leather pants and a plain tank top, with barely-there sandals and Knicks caps. The Jenners typically support Los Angeles teams, but given that Chalamet is a born-and-bred New Yorker, they traded their Lakers gear for the night.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attends a game between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner match at a New York Knicks game, with Timothée Chalamet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally Kylie sported designs from her own brand, Khy, in a pair of faux leather pants from the label. It's unclear who designed Kendall's pants, but her top certainly resembled Khy's $48 Cropped Raw Hem Ribbed Tank. The only thing that differed their looks were the color stories—with Kendall in white and blue and Kylie in all-black.

kendall and kylie jenner attend a new york knicks game in matching leather pants outfits

The two wore almost-identical outfits, both in leather pants and tank tops.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Their shoes, too were in complete sync. Both sisters wore strappy, black naked sandals from The Row, with only the slightest variations to differentiate them. Kendall sported The Row's two-strap Vika heels, while Kylie chose the brand's $890 Bare Sandals.

The Jenner siblings debuted their casual coordinating style after a whirlwind week of red carpets. Kylie jetted to Rome, Italy, for her red carpet debut with Chalamet last week in skintight Schiaparelli, while Kendall took over the post-Met Gala fashion circuit in vintage Mugler. But the two couldn't keep their closets apart for long: Some things you truly never grow out of.

