Khloé Kardashian Does Not "Miss Her Old Face," She'll Have You Know

People have a lot to say about women's appearance in general, and it's usually not positive.

Khloé Kardashian knows this better than most, because she's so consistently in the public eye, and has been on the receiving end of vile comments about her appearance since Keeping Up With the Kardashians first started to air.

Since then, she's admitted to getting a few procedures done to modify her appearance (which is an individual choice she has every right to make for herself), and people have continued to be cruel to her about it.

The latest example of this came about when the Good American founder posted a video detailing a workout of hers, with a caption listing all the moves she did. She added, "Trying to explain these workout moves is a workout in its own right" with a cry-laugh emoji.

The comment section immediately seemed to become one big pile of "why is your face so different?" even though it's none of these people's business.

Anywho, one person asked, "Do you miss your old face?" and Kardashian hit back, "No"

Hope this clears things up for everyone?

Kardashian has spoken at length in the past about her changing appearance and her evolving confidence about her looks.

"Everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant.' But I've had one nose job, [with] Dr. Raj Kanodia," she once said to Andy Cohen (via People).

"Everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it? But no one's ever asked me.

"You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose.

"I've done, sure, injections—not really Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox."

Everyone happy now?