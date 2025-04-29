Kaia Gerber Says It's "Nice" to Look Like Cindy Crawford for This Unexpected Reason

There are mothers and daughters who look alike, and then there's Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber. Look at a photo of Gerber, and you really won't be sure if you're looking at an old picture of Crawford or a current one of her 23-year-old daughter. They really look that similar. And while looking like one of the most successful supermodels of all time has obviously been helpful in Gerber's career as a model—Another Cindy Crawford? Sure!—in a new interview, Gerber shared another way that looking like her mom is pretty convenient for everyday life.

While the rest of us might stick to our usual hair and makeup styles, because trying something else could end up being a mistake, Gerber can get around this issue.

"The nice thing about like looking quite similar to a parent is if I want to know if a hair or makeup look will look good on me, I will look up pictures of my mom," Gerber told Vogue, "because if it looks good on her, most of the time, I can pull it off as well."

This extends to fashion. "We recently went to an event, and Kaia found an old Alaïa dress that I had," Crawford told the magazine in their joint interview. "Nothing makes me happier. If she wants to wear something that I wore 30 years ago, what bigger compliment is that?"

Gerber also recently wore a Hervé Léger dress inspired by Crawford's 1993 Academy Awards gown to the Toronto International Film Festival in February. They styled the looks similarly, too.

"I'm probably more inspired by you, than you are by me. Her style has been pretty dialed in for a while," the Saturday Night actor told Vogue of her mother's influence. "The older I get, the more I go into your territory, which is classic."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerber couldn't always see just how much she looks like Crawford.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"At first she was like, ‘We look nothing alike!’ And I was like, OK. Then finally she figured out that’s not such a terrible thing,” Crawford told Vanity Fair in 2017 when Gerber was 15 and launching her modeling career. "The funny thing is, she can imitate me. She's like, 'I know exactly how you do your mouth.'"

Gerber also admitted that seeing the resemblance took some time.

"From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom," she told Vogue in an as-told-to in 2019. "As I get older, it happens even more, and it’s not just a visual thing: It’s everything from our mannerisms to our voices. It used to be that I didn’t see it at all, but now I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is."

But, Gerber added, the "biggest compliment is when someone says I act like my mom." She said that her mother is her hero because of how she "treats people and the lens that she sees the world through."

She gave a suggestion, too: "If you’re still having trouble telling us apart, though, a quick tip: My mom’s the one with the mole."