Kim Kardashian’s Acting Career Will Continue—In a Comedy This Time

It seems Kim Kardashian’s acting career is far from over, and that her role in American Horror Story wasn’t just a one-time acting experiment. (To be fair, Kardashian has acted before, but it has been a while, and her time on television has mainly been in the reality genre.)
Per Page Six, Kardashian is shifting from the small screen to the big screen, producing and starring in an upcoming female-driven comedy called The 5th Wheel. She has been hands-on in pitching the film “and even has attended each meeting to deliver her pitch,” the outlet reports. Kardashian’s “skills as a businesswoman appear to have swayed Hollywood, as multiple studios are ‘lining up to get in business’ with her.”
Deadline reports that “Multiple bids are already on the table, as five studios battle for the package.” Though it’s currently unknown who else will star alongside Kardashian and when the movie will be released, we do know who is writing it: Paula Pell and Janine Brito.
Kardashian took her role in American Horror Story seriously, taking acting classes to prepare for her part in the franchise. “You know, it’s a challenge, [but] I like to challenge myself,” she said of the opportunity at the 2023 Met Gala, per Us Weekly.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
