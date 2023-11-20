Kim Kardashian’s Acting Career Will Continue—In a Comedy This Time

It seems Kim Kardashian’s acting career is far from over, and that her role in American Horror Story wasn’t just a one-time acting experiment. (To be fair, Kardashian has acted before, but it has been a while, and her time on television has mainly been in the reality genre.)

Per Page Six , Kardashian is shifting from the small screen to the big screen, producing and starring in an upcoming female-driven comedy called The 5th Wheel. She has been hands-on in pitching the film “and even has attended each meeting to deliver her pitch,” the outlet reports. Kardashian’s “skills as a businesswoman appear to have swayed Hollywood, as multiple studios are ‘lining up to get in business’ with her.”

Deadline reports that “Multiple bids are already on the table, as five studios battle for the package.” Though it’s currently unknown who else will star alongside Kardashian and when the movie will be released, we do know who is writing it: Paula Pell and Janine Brito.

