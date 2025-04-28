The Kardashian Sister Prince Harry Was Almost Set Up With by a Mutual Friend Before He Met Meghan Markle
"I walked in and saw her with Princess Beatrice."
Prince Harry was introduced to Meghan Markle in July 2016, and the pair have been inseparable ever since. However, according to one comedian, Prince Harry's life could've been completely different if her own plans—which involved a member of the Kardashian family—came to fruition.
Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan recalled attending a party at British comic Jimmy Carr's house in 2016. "I walked in and saw Kourtney Kardashian with Princess Beatrice," Ryan explained (via Hello! magazine). "I went straight over to her because I knew who she was. I'm so invested in the Kardashians and their reality show."
Almost immediately, Ryan apparently tried to convince Kourtney it was time to break up with Scott Disick for good. "I said, 'You need to leave Scott,'" Ryan recalled. "And she said, 'How can I? He's in my house right now.' I told her, 'Don't go back to the house. You need to leave him.'"
As the conversation continued, Kourtney asked Ryan for suggestions of potential eligible bachelors. With Princess Beatrice also present at the party, Ryan smoothly responded, "Prince Harry, maybe?"
As a fan of the Kardashians, Ryan considered Kourtney a perfect fit for the British Royal Family—from one dynasty to another. "She was right there in the U.K.," Ryan joked. "It seemed obvious."
Sadly, the comedian's ingenious idea didn't work out. Instead, Kourtney started dating Blink-182 drummer and music producer Travis Barker, whom she married in May 2022. Prince Harry, of course, was introduced to Suits actress Meghan in July 2016, and the pair announced their engagement in November 2017.
The biography Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, by royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, explored Harry and Meghan's first meeting. "Naturally, both participants in this blind date did their homework with a thorough Google search," the authors explained, via The Sun. "Harry, who scoped out Meghan on social media, was interested."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
