Prince Harry was introduced to Meghan Markle in July 2016, and the pair have been inseparable ever since. However, according to one comedian, Prince Harry's life could've been completely different if her own plans—which involved a member of the Kardashian family—came to fruition.

Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan recalled attending a party at British comic Jimmy Carr's house in 2016. "I walked in and saw Kourtney Kardashian with Princess Beatrice," Ryan explained (via Hello! magazine). "I went straight over to her because I knew who she was. I'm so invested in the Kardashians and their reality show."

Almost immediately, Ryan apparently tried to convince Kourtney it was time to break up with Scott Disick for good. "I said, 'You need to leave Scott,'" Ryan recalled. "And she said, 'How can I? He's in my house right now.' I told her, 'Don't go back to the house. You need to leave him.'"

As the conversation continued, Kourtney asked Ryan for suggestions of potential eligible bachelors. With Princess Beatrice also present at the party, Ryan smoothly responded, "Prince Harry, maybe?"

Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in May 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a fan of the Kardashians, Ryan considered Kourtney a perfect fit for the British Royal Family—from one dynasty to another. "She was right there in the U.K.," Ryan joked. "It seemed obvious."

Sadly, the comedian's ingenious idea didn't work out. Instead, Kourtney started dating Blink-182 drummer and music producer Travis Barker, whom she married in May 2022. Prince Harry, of course, was introduced to Suits actress Meghan in July 2016, and the pair announced their engagement in November 2017.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The biography Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family , by royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, explored Harry and Meghan's first meeting. "Naturally, both participants in this blind date did their homework with a thorough Google search," the authors explained, via The Sun . "Harry, who scoped out Meghan on social media, was interested."