King Charles Hired the Queen's Funeral Bagpiper to Wake Him Up Every Morning

A little light news to start your day.

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, joking around with a set of bagpipes as he appears on stage in a student revue in 'Quiet Flows the Don', at Trinity College, Cambridge University, February 23rd 1970
(Image credit: Photo by Keystone / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

When you're the King, you don't exactly have a normal life, and Charles III is embracing the weirdness in one very wholesome way.

Charles has just hired Pipe Major Paul Burns, who played the bagpipes at Queen Elizabeth's funeral, to be his personal piper, and play for him every morning. Ostenstibly, Burns is the King's human alarm clock—except he plays much later than the monarch actually wakes up, according to a source.

"His mother adored having her piper. It’s a lovely tradition," said source told The Sun.

"Everyone remembers that moment the Pipe Major finished the committal as he played the pipes, turned his back and walked away.

"The King was full of admiration for how he carried out his duty for the Queen.

"Everyone is delighted the quirky job did not disappear with her.

"The tradition is for it to happen at 9am. But the King is always awake much earlier."

Burns started playing for the King this week, at Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate, per The Sun. He was the late Queen's 17th piper, the publication reports, so it's nice that he gets to keep making music in this very unique way.

By the way, the bagpipes are a mainstay during a slew of official royal events. A simple image search for "Prince Charles bagpipes" will show you the now-King enjoying the traditional Scottish instrument on various visits to Scotland, for example.

Charles has even tried his hand at the instrument himself in the past, which is how the following legendary photo of him at Cambridge University came about:

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, joking around with a set of bagpipes as he appears on stage in a student revue in 'Quiet Flows the Don', at Trinity College, Cambridge University, February 23rd 1970.

(Image credit: Photo by Keystone / Getty)

Oh, you're so welcome.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.