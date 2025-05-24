The "Unfortunate Habit" King Charles Inherited From an Unexpected Royal Relative

Senior courtiers expressed concern about this particular trait, according to a royal expert.

King Charles looks serious as he stares while wearing a suit
(Image credit: Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News

King Charles is known for many things, from his pioneering attitudes regarding sustainability and climate change, to his sometimes messy personal life. The monarch, too, apparently inherited an "unfortunate habit" from an unexpected royal relative, which is likely to form part of his legacy.

In her 2022 book The Palace Papers, former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown wrote (via Hello! magazine), "[King Charles], unfortunately, chose to emulate his big-spending grandmother, who insisted on living in Edwardian grandeur, maintaining five fully staffed homes." Brown continued, "Charles, senior courtiers felt, wanted to 'out-granny Granny' in old world elegance."

As reported by Hello! magazine, the Queen Mother's influence on grandson Charles has often been noted. "The Queen Mother set the tone for several generations of royal life," the outlet reported. "She remained a powerful influence on both Charles and Queen Elizabeth II."

The Queen Mother sitting outside with a young Prince Charles and a dog on a sunny day in 1950

The Queen Mother with a young King Charles in 1950.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--The Truth and the Turmoil
Tina Brown
The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor—The Truth and the Turmoil

Elaborating on why The King inherited the Queen Mother's love of opulence, Hello! magazine explained, "Charles's admiration for her was well documented. Their bond was close, and it's not surprising he might model parts of his lifestyle on hers."

According to the Daily Mail, King Charles's alleged decadence was particularly evident when he visited a friend in the north of England. "It is rumored Charles sent his staff ahead a day early with a truck carrying furniture to replace the fittings in the guest rooms," the outlet reported. "The truck apparently contained Charles and Camilla's complete bedrooms, including his orthopedic bed along with his own linen... Other items included a small radio, his own lavatory seat, rolls of Kleenex Premium Comfort lavatory paper, Laphroaig whisky and bottled water, plus two landscapes of the Scottish Highlands."

Queen Mother

Prince William, Prince Harry, and King Charles walking behind the Queen Mother.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As reported by the Daily Mail, King Charles's lavish tastes are on full display in his wardrobe, with the monarch preferring to wear handmade shirts that retail for approximately $1,350 each. As The King is richer than Queen Elizabeth II ever was, it's perhaps unsurprising that he favors expensive products, but this particular trait is reportedly straight out of the Queen Mother's playbook.

TOPICS
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸