The "Unfortunate Habit" King Charles Inherited From an Unexpected Royal Relative
Senior courtiers expressed concern about this particular trait, according to a royal expert.
King Charles is known for many things, from his pioneering attitudes regarding sustainability and climate change, to his sometimes messy personal life. The monarch, too, apparently inherited an "unfortunate habit" from an unexpected royal relative, which is likely to form part of his legacy.
In her 2022 book The Palace Papers, former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown wrote (via Hello! magazine), "[King Charles], unfortunately, chose to emulate his big-spending grandmother, who insisted on living in Edwardian grandeur, maintaining five fully staffed homes." Brown continued, "Charles, senior courtiers felt, wanted to 'out-granny Granny' in old world elegance."
As reported by Hello! magazine, the Queen Mother's influence on grandson Charles has often been noted. "The Queen Mother set the tone for several generations of royal life," the outlet reported. "She remained a powerful influence on both Charles and Queen Elizabeth II."
Elaborating on why The King inherited the Queen Mother's love of opulence, Hello! magazine explained, "Charles's admiration for her was well documented. Their bond was close, and it's not surprising he might model parts of his lifestyle on hers."
According to the Daily Mail, King Charles's alleged decadence was particularly evident when he visited a friend in the north of England. "It is rumored Charles sent his staff ahead a day early with a truck carrying furniture to replace the fittings in the guest rooms," the outlet reported. "The truck apparently contained Charles and Camilla's complete bedrooms, including his orthopedic bed along with his own linen... Other items included a small radio, his own lavatory seat, rolls of Kleenex Premium Comfort lavatory paper, Laphroaig whisky and bottled water, plus two landscapes of the Scottish Highlands."
As reported by the Daily Mail, King Charles's lavish tastes are on full display in his wardrobe, with the monarch preferring to wear handmade shirts that retail for approximately $1,350 each. As The King is richer than Queen Elizabeth II ever was, it's perhaps unsurprising that he favors expensive products, but this particular trait is reportedly straight out of the Queen Mother's playbook.
