King Charles Offers 101-Year-Old Man Some Hilarious Advice For Staying Young

King Charles in a gray suit smiling at a D-Day veteran
(Image credit: Getty Images)
One of Queen Elizabeth's secrets to staying young was a healthy two-ingredient lunch, but when it comes to one World War II veteran, King Charles has offered up a slightly boozier tip for vitality. While visiting Lancaster Castle on Monday, June 9, The King—who also serves as the Duke of Lancaster—met with D-Day veteran Richard Brock, who is an impressive 101 years old.

Per the Daily Mail, this was the 76-year-old King's second time meeting Brock after chatting with him in Normandy in 2024. After finding out he was 101, The King replied, "You are fantastic" and told Brock, "Keep drinking the whisky."

The veteran told the Daily Mail that The King "just told me I was amazing for my age." Meanwhile, Brock's son, Tony, added that King Charles "mentioned a nip of whisky and said to keep taking it."

King Charles wearing a gray suit waving at Lancaster castle

The King visited Lancaster Castle on June 9.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles laughing as he talks to a castle guard in Lancaster

The monarch inspected the castle's honor guard during its Ceremony of the Keys.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the Duke of Lancaster, King Charles met with various local businesses during the celebration at the castle, including a cheese company. Gillian Hale, owner of Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses, shared a display of her products, and during their conversation, The King told her that he loves "eating sheep's cheese on a digestive biscuit," per the Mirror.

Although King Charles "smelt a number of the cheeses on display," he didn't do a taste test. However, Hale said, "We’re going to send some to him later in a goody bag. He was so gracious."

The King also was greeted by a Fijian choir from the First Battalion of The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment, who performed at the castle. Monday's visit marked King Charles's first official visit to Lancashire since he became the monarch—and therefore the Duke of Lancaster—upon Queen Elizabeth's 2022 death.

