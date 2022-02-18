Kristen Stewart Didn't Know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lived in California

In order to portray Princess Diana in Spencer, Kristen Stewart fully immersed herself in the late royal's existence to embody the role. She once even said she felt like she had gotten a "sign-off."

But as for the princess' living relatives, Stewart isn't fully up to date. In a new profile for Vanity Fair, it became clear that the actress had no idea Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived in California like her.

"That’s so funny. I wonder where," she said, after the interviewer told her about the Sussexes' move. "I’m no better than anyone! Of course I want to know."

After learning that they live near Santa Barbara, Stewart seemed to think that was a good idea. "That makes sense," she said. "It’s really nice up there."

And the actress didn't realize the Sussexes lived in California despite being fully aware of their Oprah Winfrey interview (but having only watched bits of it). "It was almost too hot to touch in terms of how personal it was for me at that time," she explained.

Aside from discussing Spencer, for which Stewart was nominated for an Academy Award, the actress spoke about her recent engagement to partner Dylan Meyer. "I love being engaged, she said. "It’s different.… I just feel so happy and lucky."

Stewart and Meyer are currently collaborating on a TV project, something which made the Twilight actress nervous. "You don’t want that to affect this beautiful relationship you have," she said, adding that everything thankfully turned out well in the end. "Like we discovered a superbrain," she said. "She’s a really genuinely brilliant f***ing screenwriter." Daw :)

