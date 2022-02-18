Kristen Stewart Didn't Know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lived in California
Wait, how???
In order to portray Princess Diana in Spencer, Kristen Stewart fully immersed herself in the late royal's existence to embody the role. She once even said she felt like she had gotten a "sign-off."
But as for the princess' living relatives, Stewart isn't fully up to date. In a new profile for Vanity Fair, it became clear that the actress had no idea Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived in California like her.
"That’s so funny. I wonder where," she said, after the interviewer told her about the Sussexes' move. "I’m no better than anyone! Of course I want to know."
After learning that they live near Santa Barbara, Stewart seemed to think that was a good idea. "That makes sense," she said. "It’s really nice up there."
And the actress didn't realize the Sussexes lived in California despite being fully aware of their Oprah Winfrey interview (but having only watched bits of it). "It was almost too hot to touch in terms of how personal it was for me at that time," she explained.
Aside from discussing Spencer, for which Stewart was nominated for an Academy Award, the actress spoke about her recent engagement to partner Dylan Meyer. "I love being engaged, she said. "It’s different.… I just feel so happy and lucky."
Stewart and Meyer are currently collaborating on a TV project, something which made the Twilight actress nervous. "You don’t want that to affect this beautiful relationship you have," she said, adding that everything thankfully turned out well in the end. "Like we discovered a superbrain," she said. "She’s a really genuinely brilliant f***ing screenwriter." Daw :)
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Engaged? Rumors Are Running Wild
Maybe let's let them confirm or deny.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson Is Back on Instagram and Only Follows 2 People—Including Kim Kardashian
And... Sebastian Stan?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sophie Turner Stuns in Knit Dress While Out With Joe Jonas
My new favorite color is green, suddenly.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
What the Royals' Favorite Foods Say About Them, According to a Behavioral Expert
From marmalade to matcha.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Took the Crown With His Valentine's Day Grand Gesture for Kate Middleton
Get it, 'cause he's the future king? ...I'll see myself out.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Was Reportedly in "Tears at the Palace" After Her Wedding Dress Designer Was Revealed, Royal Expert Says
She wanted it to be a surprise.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
James Middleton Won His French Wife Over on Valentine's Day With a Homemade Cheese Fondue
Smart man.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie Demonstrate Their "Strong Bond" While Watching the Super Bowl: Body Language Expert
The cousins are firm friends.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Tells Kids They Don't Have to Face Their Worries Alone in Upcoming TV Appearance
Her 'CBeebies Bedtime Story' will air on Feb. 13.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Praised Princess Diana's Work Towards Destigmatizing HIV
He spoke to Tackle HIV founder Gareth Thomas.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Mike Tindall Couldn't Make Fun of Kate Middleton's Rugby Skills Because She Was Too Good at It
Awkward for him!
By Iris Goldsztajn