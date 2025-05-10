London Residents "Shocked" After Prince Harry Rang "Wrong" Doorbell Searching for Friend's House

"I don't think many people would just walk down a road knocking on doors."

Prince Harry in London wearing a suit
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News

Prince Harry was recently in the U.K., where he attended a court appeal regarding the loss of his security. The case was dismissed by a judge, ending Prince Harry's fight to have his family's protection detail reinstated, following his decision to step down as a senior member of the Royal Family. During his visit to London, the Duke of Sussex was also spotted on a random street by its unsuspecting residents, and he seemingly looked a little lost.

As reported by The Sun, Prince Harry was "caught on camera knocking" on the "wrong door as he searched" for one of his friends. The Duke of Sussex was captured by one house's Ring doorbell, and it's safe to say they weren't expecting to see a member of the Royal Family standing outside of their house.

One resident told the outlet, "We were shocked to see it was him on the camera." They continued, "We only really noticed once neighbors started talking—and then we were like, 'Oh yes!'"

Prince Harry wearing a suit walking outside court

Prince Harry in London.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ring Battery Doorbell With Ring Chime
Ring
Ring Battery Doorbell With Ring Chime

Another resident expressed surprise at Prince Harry's decision to knock on multiple doors on the same street. "Two of the houses he knocked at are at completely opposite ends of the road, which is about half a mile long," the source claimed. "It's a bit odd he didn't seem to have a clue which house he was aiming for." Another resident told the newspaper, "I don't think many people would just walk down a road knocking on doors."

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

A photo posted by on

After returning home to California, Prince Harry attended Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour with wife Meghan Markle on May 9. While Prince Harry channeled his inner cowboy in a wide-brimmed hat, Duchess Meghan wore an off-the-shoulder denim dress from Carolina Herrera. Sharing photos from the night on Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex wrote, "About last night…. Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love."

TOPICS
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸