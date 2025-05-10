Prince Harry was recently in the U.K., where he attended a court appeal regarding the loss of his security. The case was dismissed by a judge, ending Prince Harry's fight to have his family's protection detail reinstated, following his decision to step down as a senior member of the Royal Family. During his visit to London, the Duke of Sussex was also spotted on a random street by its unsuspecting residents, and he seemingly looked a little lost.

As reported by The Sun, Prince Harry was "caught on camera knocking" on the "wrong door as he searched" for one of his friends. The Duke of Sussex was captured by one house's Ring doorbell, and it's safe to say they weren't expecting to see a member of the Royal Family standing outside of their house.

One resident told the outlet, "We were shocked to see it was him on the camera." They continued, "We only really noticed once neighbors started talking—and then we were like, 'Oh yes!'"

Prince Harry in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another resident expressed surprise at Prince Harry's decision to knock on multiple doors on the same street. "Two of the houses he knocked at are at completely opposite ends of the road, which is about half a mile long," the source claimed. "It's a bit odd he didn't seem to have a clue which house he was aiming for." Another resident told the newspaper, "I don't think many people would just walk down a road knocking on doors."

After returning home to California, Prince Harry attended Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour with wife Meghan Markle on May 9. While Prince Harry channeled his inner cowboy in a wide-brimmed hat, Duchess Meghan wore an off-the-shoulder denim dress from Carolina Herrera. Sharing photos from the night on Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex wrote, "About last night…. Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love."

