London Residents "Shocked" After Prince Harry Rang "Wrong" Doorbell Searching for Friend's House
"I don't think many people would just walk down a road knocking on doors."
Prince Harry was recently in the U.K., where he attended a court appeal regarding the loss of his security. The case was dismissed by a judge, ending Prince Harry's fight to have his family's protection detail reinstated, following his decision to step down as a senior member of the Royal Family. During his visit to London, the Duke of Sussex was also spotted on a random street by its unsuspecting residents, and he seemingly looked a little lost.
As reported by The Sun, Prince Harry was "caught on camera knocking" on the "wrong door as he searched" for one of his friends. The Duke of Sussex was captured by one house's Ring doorbell, and it's safe to say they weren't expecting to see a member of the Royal Family standing outside of their house.
One resident told the outlet, "We were shocked to see it was him on the camera." They continued, "We only really noticed once neighbors started talking—and then we were like, 'Oh yes!'"
Another resident expressed surprise at Prince Harry's decision to knock on multiple doors on the same street. "Two of the houses he knocked at are at completely opposite ends of the road, which is about half a mile long," the source claimed. "It's a bit odd he didn't seem to have a clue which house he was aiming for." Another resident told the newspaper, "I don't think many people would just walk down a road knocking on doors."
A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)
A photo posted by on
After returning home to California, Prince Harry attended Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour with wife Meghan Markle on May 9. While Prince Harry channeled his inner cowboy in a wide-brimmed hat, Duchess Meghan wore an off-the-shoulder denim dress from Carolina Herrera. Sharing photos from the night on Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex wrote, "About last night…. Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Diana Regretted Mentioning Former Lover on 'Panorama'
"She had said, if you remember, that she was in love with him."
-
Royal Expert Says Princess Diana Would Be "Proud" of Prince Harry
"She liked to say exactly what she thought and then deal with the consequences afterwards."
-
A Surprising Royal Is Attending Pope Leo XIV's Inauguration
Buckingham Palace shared the unexpected news in a statement.
-
Why Princess Diana Regretted Mentioning One Former Lover in Her BBC 'Panorama' Interview, According to Royal Expert
"She had said, if you remember, that she was in love with him."
-
Royal Expert Says Princess Diana Would Be "Proud" of Prince Harry's Candid BBC Interview
"She liked to say exactly what she thought and then deal with the consequences afterwards."
-
Meghan Markle Does Date Night in a Denim Carolina Herrera Dress at Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour
The Sussexes were photographed enjoying Beyoncé's performance while dancing in the VIP box.
-
Prince Harry Spends Prince Archie's Birthday Honoring Princess Diana's Legacy After Bombshell BBC Interview
"This generation isn’t waiting for permission to lead — they are already doing it."
-
Why King Charles Is Reportedly "Frustrated and Upset" by Prince Harry’s Security Appeal
Charles is also reportedly upset with Harry "on a more personal level."
-
Prince Harry's Years-Long Battle to Reinstate His Security Has Ended After Judge Dismisses Case
The Duke of Sussex faced a major blow in his bid to protect himself and his family in the U.K.
-
Princess Diana "Insisted" Prince Harry and Prince William Buck One Tradition That Prince George Is Facing
The late princess took control when it came to this aspect of her sons' lives.
-
Why Meghan Markle Sends "Secret Emails" to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet "Every Night"
Meghan and Harry's kids will be able to access the emails "maybe when they're 16 or...18."