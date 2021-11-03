Kristen Stewart Is Officially Engaged to Dylan Meyer

Aw, yay! Kristen Stewart is engaged to her girlfriend of two years, Dylan Meyer.

Stewart announced the happy news on The Howard Stern Show. "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," she said (via E! News). "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well. And we're marrying. It's happening."

Don't hold your breath for the wedding just yet, though—Stewart isn't in a rush to make it happen, even though she's excited. "I don't want to have COVID even be like a thing," she explained.

In true Stewart fashion, the actress is very clear about her priorities for the wedding celebrations, and she doesn't need any unnecessary bells and whistles, thank you very much. "The food is the biggest deal," she said. "I don't care about flowers and sh*t like that. The food needs to be on point."

Unlike Princess Diana in Spencer, Stewart won't have any need for over-the-top wedding dresses, either. "I want to wear the best pair of Levi's ever and, like, an old t-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but like cut-off, and barefoot," she added. "I want to get married in, like, Topanga. I want to be chilling. I want it to be very homey. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in, like, a faux tuxedo t-shirt." Laughing hysterically on your wedding day? Sounds like a fairytale to me.

Bringing the point home, Stewart explained, "I want to stay home. I want to be in LA so everyone can come. I want it to be pretty chill. I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to, like, stand and do vows and f**king party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say 'I love you' in front of all your friends."

Stewart and Meyer, a screenwriter, started dating in 2019.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

