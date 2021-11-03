Today's Top Stories
1
Education Is Essential to Fighting Climate Crisis
2
Sweaters That Make the Cold Bearable
3
Tati Gabrielle Answers Your Burning Questions
4
'The Night She Disappeared' Is a Great Spooky Read
5
The Lip Balms That'll Save Your Dry, Chapped Lips

Kristen Stewart Is Officially Engaged to Dylan Meyer

Meyer proposed to Stewart.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york city, ny september 11 dylan meyer and kristen stewart are seen on september 11, 2021 in new york city, new york photo by lrnycmegagc images
MEGAGetty Images

Aw, yay! Kristen Stewart is engaged to her girlfriend of two years, Dylan Meyer.

Stewart announced the happy news on The Howard Stern Show. "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," she said (via E! News). "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well. And we're marrying. It's happening."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Don't hold your breath for the wedding just yet, though—Stewart isn't in a rush to make it happen, even though she's excited. "I don't want to have COVID even be like a thing," she explained.

In true Stewart fashion, the actress is very clear about her priorities for the wedding celebrations, and she doesn't need any unnecessary bells and whistles, thank you very much. "The food is the biggest deal," she said. "I don't care about flowers and sh*t like that. The food needs to be on point."

Unlike Princess Diana in Spencer, Stewart won't have any need for over-the-top wedding dresses, either. "I want to wear the best pair of Levi's ever and, like, an old t-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but like cut-off, and barefoot," she added. "I want to get married in, like, Topanga. I want to be chilling. I want it to be very homey. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in, like, a faux tuxedo t-shirt." Laughing hysterically on your wedding day? Sounds like a fairytale to me.

Bringing the point home, Stewart explained, "I want to stay home. I want to be in LA so everyone can come. I want it to be pretty chill. I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to, like, stand and do vows and f**king party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say 'I love you' in front of all your friends."

Stewart and Meyer, a screenwriter, started dating in 2019.

Related Stories
Kristen Stewart on Lady Diana and Her Sons' Bond
Kristen Stewart's Diana Portrayal Is Getting Raves
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Our All-Time Favorite 'Squid Game' Costumes
Kristen Stewart Wants to "Hang Out" With Diana
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kylie & Stormi Got Matching Diamonds From Travis
The Queen Is Planning to Host a Family Christmas
Jen Garner Hung Out With Bennifer on Halloween
Hailey Refused to "Give Up On" Husband Justin
Kate Wore Royal Blue Fit for a Queen at COP26
Here's Kate Middleton Laughing Hard With William
Kate & Will's Body Language Avoids the Drama
Mariah Carey Says "It's Time" for Christmas