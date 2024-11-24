OG Glinda Kristin Chenoweth Reacts to Ariana Grande Claiming Their 'Wicked' Character is "a Little Bit in the Closet"
"I thought so too way back when."
Broadway star and the original Glinda Kristin Chenoweth has her own thoughts about the fictitious Wicked character's sexuality.
During a recent video interview with Gay Times published on Friday, Nov. 21, Ariana Grande—who plays Glinda in the new film adaptation of the Broadway show—shared that she believes her character was possibly "in the closet."
"I think Elphie, she goes wherever the wind blows," Cynthia Erivo said of her character, Elphaba. "I think she loves Glinda. I think she loves love. And I don't think there's anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection that both of them have."
Grande then chimed in, saying that the characters created such "a safe space for one another, which is what all relationships should be, whether it's romantic or platonic."
"Glinda might be a little in the closet," she added. "You never know!"
In the comments section of an Instagram post highlighting Grande's comments, Chenoweth—who originated the role of Glinda in Wicked on Broadway in 2003—weighed in with her own thoughts regarding the character's sexuality.
"I thought so too way back when…." the Broadway star wrote, referring to the idea that Glinda could have been gay.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
In the same interview with Gay Times, Grande went on to explain that she believes the connection between Glinda and Elphaba is simply a manifestation of "true love."
"I think that transcends sexuality," she continued. "It's just a deep safety within one another, which is why [the fans] probably [relationship] it."
While promoting the new Wicked film, Grande and Erivo have enjoyed a close friendship, at times growing emotional about their connection both on- and off-screen.
“I think we found a little piece of ourselves in each other,” Erivo said during an interview on Jake’s Takes and while holding Grande's hand. “I think there are little pieces of us that, when we got together to do this together, when we first started, each of us was missing a little chunk.”
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Beyoncé Goes Pantsless for a Night Out on Broadway
Queen Bey stunned while supporting her Destiny's Child sister, Michelle Williams.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Queen Camilla in "Good Form" After Skipping Another Royal Event Due to Chest Infection, Source Says
The royal skipped this year's Variety performance because she “didn’t want to spoil anyone else’s enjoyment with her cough.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Katie Holmes Pulls Off Daytime Pajama Dressing With Help From Her Timeless Gucci Loafers
The actress is the queen of mixing comfort and style.
By Danielle Campoamor Published