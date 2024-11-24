OG Glinda Kristin Chenoweth Reacts to Ariana Grande Claiming Their 'Wicked' Character is "a Little Bit in the Closet"

Broadway star and the original Glinda Kristin Chenoweth has her own thoughts about the fictitious Wicked character's sexuality.

During a recent video interview with Gay Times published on Friday, Nov. 21, Ariana Grande—who plays Glinda in the new film adaptation of the Broadway show—shared that she believes her character was possibly "in the closet."

"I think Elphie, she goes wherever the wind blows," Cynthia Erivo said of her character, Elphaba. "I think she loves Glinda. I think she loves love. And I don't think there's anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection that both of them have."

Grande then chimed in, saying that the characters created such "a safe space for one another, which is what all relationships should be, whether it's romantic or platonic."

"Glinda might be a little in the closet," she added. "You never know!"

Idina Menzel, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the comments section of an Instagram post highlighting Grande's comments, Chenoweth—who originated the role of Glinda in Wicked on Broadway in 2003—weighed in with her own thoughts regarding the character's sexuality.

"I thought so too way back when…." the Broadway star wrote, referring to the idea that Glinda could have been gay.

In the same interview with Gay Times, Grande went on to explain that she believes the connection between Glinda and Elphaba is simply a manifestation of "true love."

"I think that transcends sexuality," she continued. "It's just a deep safety within one another, which is why [the fans] probably [relationship] it."

Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While promoting the new Wicked film, Grande and Erivo have enjoyed a close friendship, at times growing emotional about their connection both on- and off-screen.