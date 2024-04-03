Lizzo Clarifies What, Exactly, She’s Quitting After Cryptic Instagram Post Five Days Ago

On Friday Lizzo had fans a little concerned when she cryptically posted a lengthy message on her Instagram page that concluded with “I didn’t sign up for this shit—I quit.” Okay, but quit what, exactly? Instagram? Social media? Music? Entrepreneurial ventures? The ambiguity loomed large.
Thankfully—and as we all should—Lizzo is quitting “negative energy,” and not any of the above, Entertainment Weekly reports. In a followup video shared to her 12.1 million Instagram followers yesterday, Lizzo clarified and set the record straight, saying “I wanted to make this video because I just need to clarify when I say, ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” she said. “What I’m not gonna quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people, because I know I’m not alone. In no way, shape, or form am I the only person experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive. If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I’ve done even more than I could’ve hoped for.”
She added “With that being said, I’m gonna keep moving forward. I’m gonna keep being me.”
Lizzo’s original “I quit” post was shared amid several lawsuits filed against her last year. Three of the singer’s backup dancers accused her of creating a hostile work environment; Lizzo denied the allegations and filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit late last year, but a judge is allowing the case to proceed to trial.
In November, Lizzo explained to fans in another vulnerable Instagram post that she was taking time to focus on herself as the chaos raged: “Hi,” she wrote. “I’m working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world.. but they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been. Xoxo.”
In yesterday’s video, Lizzo said she felt “the love” from her fans and thanked them for it. “It means more than you know,” she concluded.
