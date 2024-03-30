Lizzo Seemingly Tells the Music Industry "I Quit" in Emotional Instagram Post

Singer Lizzo has had enough.



On Friday, March 29, the Truth Hurts singer shared an emotional post on her Instagram page, seemingly announcing that she is walking away from the music industry... at least, for now.



"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," she wrote. "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it."



Lizzo went on to say that she is "constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views," adding that she is "the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look."



"My character (is) being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name," she continued. "I didn't sign up for this s***—I quit."

A post shared by Lizzo A photo posted by lizzobeeating on

Fans and celebrities alike where quick to comfort Lizzo in the comment section, including Paris Hilton, who wrote: "We love you Queen😍👑."



"You are so necessary, talented and important," vlogger and comedian Kid Fury wrote. "You also deserve peace. Whatever makes you happy, I support."



"All of this. The internet isn’t real life. Protect you," Sophia Bush commented. "We love you."



"F That Do U❤❤❤," Queen Latifah wrote.



"The ppl need u Lizzo," rapper Latto commented. "I remember U made me keep going when I wanted to quit before. Ur soul is SO pure f--- these ppl that don't know you! TEAM LIZZO 4L."

Lizzo attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, three of Lizzo's former backup dancers—Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez, and Crystal Williams—filed a 44-page lawsuit against the singer, alleging she and her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc (BGBT) engaged in appropriate sexual behavior, workplace misconduct, disability discrimination, religious harassment, and assault, The Independent reports.

In response, Lizzo issued a public statement, saying the allegations are "sensationalized stories" coming from "former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."



"There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world," she continued. "I know what. it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."

In February, 2024, a judge denied Lizzo's request to have the lawsuit dismissed, despite the dismissal of certain allegations levied against the singer in the 2023 lawsuit.



In November, 2023, the singer posted another message to Instagram, telling fans she's "iworking.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world.. but they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been."