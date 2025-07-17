For AMC spokeswoman Nicole Kidman, the movie theatre is a place she goes "for magic." For me, that magic place is The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime.The book-to-TV adaptation has delivered all the staples in a blockbuster summer romance for three seasons straight: endless young love, beachside vacations, and flirty fashion. Even so, the comfort show's cast always keeps us on our toes.

On July 16, instead of channeling her character's jorts and flip-flops, Lola Tung went full fashion girl at the Season 3 premiere. With help from her stylist, Britt Mccamey, Tung got her hands on Look 17 from Belgian designer Ann Demeulemeester's Spring 2025 collection. She channeled the runway model in a long-sleeve LWD, adorned with ruffles to juxtapose the utilitarian straps. The completely sheer mini revealed her bralette and matching underwear underneath the drop-waist skirt. Her lacy headpiece, another fresh-off-the-runway pick, upped the ghostly glam.

Lola Tung attended 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' premiere in a dystopian sheer dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the catwalk, the model tapped into the buckle boots trend with slouchy monochromatic knee-highs. Tung, however, opted for lace-up boxing sneakers, also from Ann Demeulemeester. The skin-tight high-tops also appeared in Dior and Stella McCartney's Spring 2025 lines, but Demeulemeester's were the most distressed. Tung's boxing shoes maintained the label's lived-in look—the laces, rounded toes, and flat soles were all stained to look fresh from the ring.

Most celebrities, including Emily Ratajkowski and Zoë Kravitz, pair their sheer styles with sky-high pumps to increase the fabric's already-feminine feel. By swapping heels with boxing shoes, Tung's transparent attire felt both dystopian and grungy, the overarching theme throughout Demeulemeester's collections.

A model wore Lola Tung's sheer white look on the Ann Demeulemeester Spring/Summer 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Boxing shoes have been a staple in Demeulemeester's catalog since Fall 2008. The newest Spring 2025 sneakers stretch the furthest up the calf with leather sidewalls and suede toes. During the show, the sporty silhouette had the same edgy effect—transparent lace felt tomboy-ish, while headpieces leaned medieval.

Later in the show, Lola's lace-up boxing shoes appeared on the runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Tung saw Dakota Johnson's bid for chunky trainers and rose her the slimmest sneakers on the market. If you're still team skinny sneakers, shop the boxing shoes below.

Shop Boxing Shoes Inspired by Lola Tung