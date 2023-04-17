Lizzo Shows Inspiring Self-Love in New Video: “I Am the Beauty Standard—Catch Up”

Have we said enough lately how grateful we are that we live in a world where there is a Lizzo? Per People , on Saturday the performer took to her Instagram for a dose of self-love, saying in a video “I just finished showering and doing my little routine, and you know what I realized? I am f------ gorgeous. I am the beauty standard. Catch up, b----!”

In the video, Lizzo wears a gray robe as she places the camera away from her to show off her look in its entirety, People reports.

“I’m sorry that my perfect face & rockin body offends you,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I can’t help that I’m God’s favorite.”

Lizzo is an undisputed queen of self-love and has (rightfully so) been known to speak up against the beauty standards placed on artists, and especially female artists. In January, she shared a candid Instagram clip, writing in the caption “If we had to pay money for every comment we post on social media maybe people would think before they type.” Lizzo, wearing a multicolored two-piece bathing suit, said that the “discourse around bodies is officially tired.”

“I have seen comments go from: ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?’ to ‘Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL [Brazilian butt lift]? I liked your body before’; to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big. You need to lose weight, but for your health’; to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so little. You need to get ass or titties or something’; to ‘Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It’s just too much work,’” she said. “Are we okay? Do you see the delusion? Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art. And this body is art.”

As she moved her hands over her body in the clip, proudly showing off her figure, she said “And I’m going to do whatever I want with this body. I wish that comments costed you all money. So we can see how much time we are f----- wasting on the wrong thing. Can we leave that s--- back there, please?”

Lizzo isn’t the only superstar speaking out against beauty standards. Marie Claire reported on Ariana Grande last week, who shared a TikTok and addressed recent comments about her body: “There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful,” she said. “And personally, for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that, in fact, wasn’t my healthy.”

Thankful for the Lizzos and the Arianas and the self-love which we all should emulate.